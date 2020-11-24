Karnataka NEET UG mock allotment result 2020 declared; check scores at kea.kar.nic.in
The Karnataka NEET UG 2020 allotment list will mention the name of the students who have been allotted seats in the medical colleges in the state
Karnataka NEET UG mock allotment result 2020 has been declared by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Tuesday, 24 November. Candidates can check their sscores at KEA's official website — kea.kar.nic.in.
Candidates can now add/delete/modify/alter the options in the order of preference. The first allotment result will be declared on Tuesday.
To check the list, medical aspirants will be required to key in their NEET UG number in the official website.
Steps to check the Karnataka NEET UG mock allotment result 2020:
Step 1: Log on to the Karnataka Examination Authority's official website - kea.kar.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, under Latest Announcements, click on the link that reads, "UG- NEET -2020 MOCK Allotment Result for Medical/Dental."
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your NEET UG number
Step 4: Press the Submit button
Step 5: The Karnataka NEET UG mock allotment result 2020 will appear on your screen.
Direct link to check Karnataka UG NEET 2020 mock allotment result: http://keapu-webugpp01-in.cloudapp.net:84/results_mock_md_2019-run0405-pd-/main/results.php
Candidates who get shortlisted in the first round of Karnataka NEET seat allotment 2020 will be required to appear for document verification process at the allotted college.
They will be required to submit their NEET UG 2020 admit card issued by National Testing Agency (NTA), NEET result/rank letter, date of birth certificate, class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates.
Students will also have to submit eight passport size photographs, provisional allotment letter, identity proof for verification and reservation certificate (if applicable).
