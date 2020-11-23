Karnataka NEET UG mock allotment result 2020 to be declared today; add, delete, alter preferences at kea.kar.nic.in
Candidates who get shortlisted in the first round of Karnataka NEET seat allotment will have to appear for document verification at the allotted college
Karnataka NEET UG mock seat allotment result 2020 will be declared by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Monday, 23 November. Once declared, candidates can check the result at kea.kar.nic.in.
After the Karnataka NEET UG mock test result 2020 is out, candidates will be given an opportunity to add, delete, modify or alter the options according to their preference till 24 November.
The first seat allotment result for Karnataka NEET UG 2020 will be declared on 24 November after 8 pm.
Steps to check Karnataka NEET UG mock allotment result 2020:
Step 1: Log on to the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.
Step 2: Tap on the link on the homepage that mentions - Karnataka NEET mock allotment result 2020.
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter required credentials correctly.
Step 4: Click on the Login button.
Step 5: The Karnataka NEET mock allotment result 2020 will appear on your screen.
Candidates will be required to submit their admit card issued by NTA (National Testing Agency), NEET result/rank letter, date of birth certificate, class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates. They will also be required to carry eight passport size photographs, provisional allotment letter, identity proof for verification and reservation certificate (if applicable).
