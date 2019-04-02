Karnataka MLA KS Eshwarappa says BJP won't give tickets to Muslims because they 'don't believe' in saffron party

Koppal: Former deputy chief minister and BJP MLA from Shimoga KS Eshwarappa urged the Muslims to "believe" the party if they want tickets for the ensuing polls.

"Congress uses you only as a vote bank and does not give you the ticket. We will not give Muslims tickets because you do not believe in us," Eshwarappa said on Monday while responding to a query by minority leader Iqbal Ansari in Koppal.

KS Eshwarappa, BJP while addressing members of Kuruba & minority communities in Koppal: Congress uses you only as vote bank, doesn't give you ticket. We won't give Muslims tickets because you don't believe in us. Believe us & we'll give you tickets&other things. #Karnataka (01.4) pic.twitter.com/3YbqCgwk2C — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2019

Eshwarappa emphasised, "Believe us, we will give you tickets and other things". In January, Eshwarappa had referred to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as "mad".

"Siddaramaiah lost the chief minister's post. Since then, he has become like a 'pagal'," he had said.

