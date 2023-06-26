Karnataka man slits friend's throat, drinks his blood over affair with wife
Well, they say hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, but this Karnataka man came pretty close. In a shocking incident, a man from Karnataka has been arrested for allegedly slitting the throat of his friend and drinking his blood.
The man, identified as Vijay of Batlahalli in Chintamani taluk, suspected his friend, Maresh was having an affair with his wife, as per officials.
As per reports, video of the incident, which took place near Siddepalli cross of Karnataka’s Chintamani, roughly 80 kilometers from Bengaluru, has gone viral on social media.
Vijay got into argument with Maresh and in a fit of rage, he allegedly slit the latter’s throat with a sharp-edged weapon.
The video, captured in a mobile phone, showed Vijay holding his friend down, and appeared to be bending down and drinking the blood oozing from Maresh’s throat.
In the viral clip, Vijay is also seen punching and slapping Maresh who was in pain after his throat was slit.
A report by NDTV said Maresh survived and is undergoing treatment in a hospital.
On June 19, Vijay alongwith his another friend John took Maresh to a forest where Vijay slit his throat and drank his blood, while John recorded the act on phone.
A case of attempt to murder has been registered against Vijay at the Kencharlahalli police station.
With inputs from agencies
