Karnataka man sets bank on fire after his loan request gets rejected, say police

The police have registered a case under Sections 435, 436 and 477 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

In a shocking incident, man from Karnataka’s Haveri district allegedly set a bank on fire. Reports suggest that he took the extreme step after his loan application got rejected by the bank officials of the same branch.

As per the police, the man, who wanted a loan, approached the bank for the same. His loan application was, however, rejected following the verification of documents. The bank officials denied approval to his application for loan as his CIBIL score was low.

The accused, identified as Wasim Hazaratsab Mulla, hails from Rattihalli town, as per an India Today report. Mulla had submitted an application form to secure a loan from the Canara Bank branch located at Hedugonda village. The bank is within the jurisdiction of Kaginele police station.

On the day of the incident, the man came on a bike during the wee hours on Sunday (9 January). After breaking the window panes of the bank, he poured petrol on all bank documents, furniture, computers and other items too. Following this, he set everything on fire that led to ashes.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1480523300048498688?s=20

When the locals in Haveri district noticed smoke emanating from the bank, they rushed to the spot wondering what could have happened. On reaching, they were shocked to know that the bank was on fire.

The locals immediately called the fire brigade and caught the accused from the spot. They handed him over to the police.

According to reports, the Kaginele police have recorded the statements of the villagers and are investigating the matter. The police have registered a case under Sections 435, 436 and 477 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police also asserted that the fire in the bank has caused damage worth Rs 12 lakh. There were at least five computers, lights, fans, passbook printer, documents, CCTVs, cash counting machine, and cash counters that has been destroyed in the fire, claimed the police.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.