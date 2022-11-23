Bengaluru: Another case of Love Jihad has been reported in Karnataka, where a Muslim youth in Mandya district has allegedly sexually assaulted and took nude pictures of a 13-year-old Hindu girl. He also promised to marry the minor if she had converted to Islam.

The Muslim man, identified as 25-year-old Yunus Pasha, who is also accused of blackmailing the minor, has been booked under new Anti-Conversion Act and POCSO.

Muslim man asks minor girl to drug her entire family

According to reports, the accused asked the minor girl to drug her entire family using sleeping pills and mixing it in their sambhar (a dish made of lentils).

Recorded video calls, clicked private photos

Reports said that Pasha, a married man, became friends with the minor girl and gifted her an Oppo mobile phone and a SIM card.

He then asked the girl to connect through WhatsApp video calls during which he clicked her private photos and record videos.

The girl accused the Muslim youth of recording the calls and then forced her to show her private parts during the video call.

Muslim youth barges into girl’s house

On 11 November, the man barged into the girl’s house when her parents were not there and she was only with her grandmother.

He then threatened to share her private photos and videos of social media. He asked the minor girl to give sleeping pills to her grandmother and when she slept off, he raped the victim.

Girl’s father lodges complaint against Muslim youth

A police complaint was filed by the girl’s father against the Yunas Pasha who told the cops that he noticed a change in his daughter’s behaviour.

He further said that the girl looked stressed on 12 and 13 November and upon insisting, the girl revealed the entire ordeal.

What did the girl reveal?

The girl’s father claimed that Yunas Pasha started talking to his daughter while they were in Nagamangala. The calls became frequent and the two talked at length.

The minor alleged that the Muslim youth came to her house on 11 November and sexually assaulted her. He even promised to marry her if she converted to Islam.

The accused also threatened to kill the girl and her family if she revealed about the incident to anyone, the complaint stated.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.