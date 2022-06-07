Karnataka: Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, hiding in Bengaluru mosque, who delivered Friday sermons, arrested

Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation arrested Talib Hussain who was taking shelter at a mosque in Srirampura

Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation arrested a suspected Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist from Bengaluru. The accused, Talib Hussain was arrested on 5 June.

News agency PTI quoted its sources in police saying that Hussain had fled Jammu and Kashmir with his wife and children as the hunt for him was intensified by the armed forces. He was hiding in Bengaluru and had allegedly taken shelter at a mosque in Srirampura.

At the mosque, he used to deliver sermons during Friday prayers.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai confirmed Hussain's arrest from Bengaluru. He said: "Generally police keep an eye on people like them. We will provide whatever assistance is required to the Jammu and Kashmir police. In the past too, such arrests had taken place in Sirsi and Bhatkal."

The chief minister further said that the Jammu and Kashmir police have taken this very seriously.

A report by news agency IANS said that Hussain was staying in Bengaluru under a different name, Talik, for three years. He also used to deliver provocative speeches.

It further said that he had allegedly eloped from Jammu and Kashmir with the wife of a policeman.

Meanwhile, the mosque authorities refused the allegation and said that they had only given Hussain shelter.

During the probe, the mosque authorities told police that at the time of the second COVID-19 induced lockdown in the country, Hussain along with his wife and an infant came to the mosque. He told them that he did not have food to eat. The authorities them gave him a room to live in the mosque without rent.

IANS sources said that Talib Hussain belongs to Kishtwar district of Nagaseni Tehsil and he had joined the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit in 2016. He is said to have two wives and five children.

