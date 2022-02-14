Karnataka hijab row: Wearing headscarf essential practice, petitioners tell HC; hearing to resume tomorrow
The petitioners have asked the state to allow Muslim women to attend classes wearing hijabs while the government argued that it was not clear if the hijab is necessary in Islam
Wearing of headscarves is an essential practice of the Islamic faith, a group of petitioners told the Karnataka High Court on Monday. This amid the backdrop of the hijab ban controversy and the Karnataka government resuming reopening of schools up to Class 10.
A full bench of the Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi heard a clutch of writ petitions pertaining to the hijab ban controversy on Monday, as per TOI .
The petitioners have asked the state to allow Muslim women to attend classes wearing hijabs while the government argued that it was not clear if the hijab is necessary in Islam. The number of petitions, including a PIL, is now at six.
As per Bar & Bench, the hearing began today with Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi asking the media to be more responsible. He said, "We are not against media, our only request is to be responsible." Counsel Subhash Jha said his request was for parties to restrict their submission to what was in the rule book and not give communal colour.
Kamath said as far as core religious practices are concerned, they come from Article 25(1) & that it is not absolute. If core religious practices harm or offend public order then it can be regulated.
He pointed that Muslim women are allowed to wear headscarves in Kendriya Vidyalaya.
Quoting Kerala HC judgment, he said this Court has to examine the dress code prescribed for women in Islam and; such prescription is an essential part of the religion or not; and if it forms part of essential religious practice, can it be regulated under Article 25(1).
He further said, "The last submission which I want to make is even I need not go as far deep into essential religious practice at all. Because essential religious practice theory comes in when practising of fundamental rights of religious violates someone else fundamental rights."
"I am not only challenging the government order but asking for a positive mandate for allowing me to wear a headscarf of the same colour of the uniform," he added.
The court said the hearing would resume tomorrow.
Karnataka schools re-open
Students were allowed to enter the schools wearing hijab but they were asked to remove those during classes. Few visuals also showed students entering and leaving the school premises wearing hijabs and burqas, as per News18.
In Udupi district - where the controversy erupted in December- a Class 9 student at a government-run school told NDTV that a classmate and she both had to remove their hijabs to attend class.
NDTV's report said, in Shivamogga 13 students, 10 from Class 10, two from Class 9 and one from Class 8, went home after rather than removing their hijabs. Their parents said, "We brought them to write an exam...they didn't wear a burqa, only hijab. Earlier all (students) wore hijabs... we cannot let them take the hijab off, that is why we're taking them back."
Protests have escalated rapidly over the past few weeks. Last week Muskan, a young student in Mandya, was heckled by saffron-waving male aggressors. The protests have been noticed worldwide, with Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and French footballer Paul Pogba supporting the Muslim students.
