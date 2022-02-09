India

Karnataka hijab row: Malala Yousafzai weighs in on controversy, calls it horrifying

The controversy in Karnataka erupted in December last year when six Muslim girls at state-run Udupi Women's Pre-University college were allegedly not allowed to enter the classroom wearing the hijab

FP Staff February 09, 2022 08:56:19 IST
Karnataka hijab row: Malala Yousafzai weighs in on controversy, calls it horrifying

File image of Malala Yousafzai. AP

Woman's rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai waded into the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka on Tuesday, calling it 'horrifying'.

Yousafzai urged Indian leaders to stop the “marginalisation of Muslim women”. She tweeted her outrage:

The row

The controversy in Karnataka erupted in December last year, when six Muslim girls at state-run Udupi Women's Pre-University college were allegedly not allowed to enter the classroom wearing the hijab. Rudra Gowda, the principal of the college, who allegedly did not allow them to wear hijab in classrooms, said he had done so to ensure uniformity in classrooms.

Later, right-wing groups in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru objected to hijabs and the protests spread across the state. In retaliation, many students turned up in saffron scarves and Dalit students adopted blue scarves in support of hijab-wearing girls.

Issue escalates

As the issue continues to snowball, with the government and the high court being drawn into the fray and similar cases surfacing in Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh, a students' outfit at Delhi University (DU) on Tuesday protested against the hijab restrictions in the Udupi college. The Muslim Students' Federation protested outside the Arts Faculty in DU North Campus.

What now

The Karnataka High Court will continue hearing the hijab plea today. The court had yesterday appealed to the students to maintain peace. Meanwhile, the state government on Tuesday announced the closure of high schools and colleges for the next three days.

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 09, 2022 08:56:19 IST

TAGS:

also read

Opinion | Muslim women should reflect on the fundamentals of hijab
India

Opinion | Muslim women should reflect on the fundamentals of hijab

The increasing numbers of Hindus and Muslims wearing religion on their sleeves will cause further polarisation in society and expand the influence of those indulging in politics of religion

Hijab row: Karnataka BJP chief Nalin says state will not allow 'Talibanisation'
India

Hijab row: Karnataka BJP chief Nalin says state will not allow 'Talibanisation'

Vijayapura BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said some people were intentionally demanding permission for wearing Hijab in classrooms

Udupi hijab controversy grows as students denied entry to college again
India

Udupi hijab controversy grows as students denied entry to college again

The hijab-clad students, who came along with their parents, pushed into the compound gate of the college despite a strict order given by authorities that wearing hijabs will not be allowed as per the dress code issued by the state government