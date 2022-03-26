Karnataka govt releases circular asking students to attend SSLC exams wearing uniform

A total of 8.73 lakh students will appear for the SSLC examination starting from 28 March in as many as 3,444 exam centres across Karnataka

Following Karnataka High Court’s judgment over the hijab row, the primary and secondary education ministry, released a circular asking students of government and government-aided schools to attend the SSLC exams in uniform.

In the case of private (aided and unaided) schools, the students will have to wear the uniform prescribed by the respective school management.

The circular also cites the state government’s order on uniform issued on 5 February, adding that the Karnataka High Court’s order on a writ petition ratified the government’s order.

Not only is hijab not allowed, the government has said that wearing a mask is not mandatory.

The Karnataka High Court earlier this month upheld the government order effectively banning the wearing of the hijab (headscarves) by Muslim girl students in educational institutions in the state.

