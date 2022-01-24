Karnataka farmer faces humiliation by showroom salesman, returns with Rs 10 lakh cash to buy SUV within an hour

The diligent farmer returned with Rs 10 lakh cash and asked the showroom authorities to give him a delivery on that day itself

We have often been asked to not judge a book by its cover, which means that one should not judge the worth of someone or something by their outward appearance. However, an incident on the same lines occurred in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district when a farmer went to buy a Bolero pick-up from a car showroom.

The man, Kempegowda RL who hails from Ramanapalya village, went to a Mahindra showroom with his friends on Friday to buy an SUV for himself. The salesman in the showroom rudely asked Kempegowda RL to leave the place by saying that the farmer did not have enough money in his pocket to purchase a vehicle.

Angry and humiliated, the farmer returned with Rs 10 lakh cash within an hour, leaving the salesman shocked.

As reported by NDTV, when the Tumakuru farmer went to the Mahindra showroom to buy the SUV, a sales executive judged the farmer by his appearance and insulted him by saying, “you probably do not have even Rs 10 in your pocket.”

After facing the humiliation, Kempegowda RL argued with the salesman over the insult he had to face and challenged him that he and his friends would return with cash to buy the SUV within an hour. He dared the sales executive to deliver the car on that day itself, if they managed to bring the cash.

The salesman agreed to this as he considered the farmer and his friends to be a bunch of window shoppers. According to The Times of India, the sales executive also felt that the farmer would never make it as it was too late to withdraw cash from banks that day.

However, the farmer returned with Rs 10 lakh cash and asked the showroom authorities to give him a delivery on that day itself. The staff suddenly found themselves to be caught in a helpless situation as an immediate delivery was not possible and the next two days were government holidays.

Kempegowda RL and his friends did not budge or go back but argued for an instant delivery. Finally, police personnel from Tilak Park station had to intervene and they registered a complaint from the farmer and his friends on account of being humiliated by the sales executive. Kempegowda and his friends alleged that they faced humiliation because of their appearance.

Videos of the argument which ensued inside the showroom have gone viral on Twitter. People have even tagged business tycoon Anand Mahindra in their tweets and have requested him to pay heed to the matter. Several people have termed the sales executive’s behavior as intolerable and have asked Mahindra to take action.

Meanwhile, Kempegowda and his friends asked the salesman to tender a written apology for humiliating him and his friends. The farmer also said that after all what he faced, he has now lost interest in buying the vehicle.

