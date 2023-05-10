Karnataka EXIT POLL Results 2023 LIVE: Don't believe predictions, Congress will cross 146 seats, says DK Shivakumar

Voting came to an end on Wednesday at 6 pm with data showing with a total voter turnout of 65.69 percent till 5 pm.
The State is mainly witnessing a three-way contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Wednesday urged the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers and enrich the “festival of democracy”.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi too appealed to the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers to build a progressive and a “40-per-cent-commission-free” state.
-With inputs from PTI
