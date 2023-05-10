Karnataka EXIT POLL Results 2023 LIVE: Don't believe predictions, Congress will cross 146 seats, says DK Shivakumar

Auto refresh feeds

Speaking to CNN-News18 on the exit poll results, BJP leader and former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said, "Let us wait for the counting. BJP will get absolute majority. BJP will form the government in the state. I know the pulse of the people. We will form the government. I have visited the state. After counting, we will take appropriate decision. Lingayat community is happy with BJP."

I want to thank the Babbar Sher workers and leaders of Congress for a well-run, dignified and solid people-oriented campaign. Thank you to the people of Karnataka for coming out in large numbers to vote for a progressive future.

#WATCH | Exit polls are exit polls, it can't be 100% correct. We are going to get a complete majority and form the government. I think we should wait till 13th May: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai #KarnatakaAssemblyElection pic.twitter.com/FEbQe27r85

#WATCH | Congress will get a clear majority and form the government. According to exit polls, Congress is the single largest party. There is no question of coalition with any other party, especially JD(S): Congress leader Jagadish Shettar #KarnatakaAssemblyElection pic.twitter.com/crw7dFdqcZ

Congress will get majority, says Jagadish Shettar

#WATCH | My first reaction is that I don't believe these numbers (exit polls). I stand by my numbers that we will cross 146 seats. People are highly educated and are looking at larger interests because the double engine has failed in Karnataka. The situation will not arise (to… pic.twitter.com/bYRpq2Mjom

Congress party will get a comfortable majority...I will win comfortably in Varuna constituency: Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Karnataka elections pic.twitter.com/HpBfy8UQyl

#KarnatakaElections2023 | We will win with complete majority. There no questions of talks with JDS: @BSBommai , Karnataka CM https://t.co/nPZHH296RK #PollOfPolls #ResultsWithNews18 | @Zakka_Jacob @maryashakil @AnchorAnandN pic.twitter.com/oREKwLmIZF

Voting came to an end on Wednesday at 6 pm with data showing with a total voter turnout of 65.69 percent till 5 pm.

The State is mainly witnessing a three-way contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Wednesday urged the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers and enrich the “festival of democracy”.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi too appealed to the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers to build a progressive and a “40-per-cent-commission-free” state.

-With inputs from PTI

