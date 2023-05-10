Karnataka EXIT POLL Results 2023 LIVE: Don't believe predictions, Congress will cross 146 seats, says DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Exit Polls 2023: The poll of polls has predicted a hung Assembly with close contest between the ruling BJP and Congress. JD(S) is likely to emerge as the kingmaker

FP Staff May 10, 2023 17:47:23 IST
Representational image.

May 10, 2023 - 22:05 (IST)

Karnataka EXIT POLL 2023 LIVE Update

Karnataka CM Bommai rules out talks with JD(S)

May 10, 2023 - 21:38 (IST)

Karnataka EXIT POLL 2023 LIVE Update

Poll of Polls predicts hung Assembly

May 10, 2023 - 21:18 (IST)

Karnataka EXIT POLL 2023 LIVE Update

India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll


BJP- 62-80 seats
Congress- 122-140 seats
JD(S)- 20-25 seats
Others- 0-3 seats

Total Seats: 224, 113 seats to win

May 10, 2023 - 21:10 (IST)

Karnataka EXIT POLL 2023 LIVE Update

Congress will get majority, I will win comfortably from Varuna constituency: Siddaramaiah

May 10, 2023 - 20:55 (IST)

Karnataka EXIT POLL 2023 LIVE Update

Don't believe predictions, Congress will cross 146 seats: DK Shivakumar

May 10, 2023 - 20:53 (IST)

Karnataka EXIT POLL 2023 LIVE Update

Congress will get majority, says Jagadish Shettar

 

May 10, 2023 - 20:16 (IST)

Karnataka EXIT POLL 2023 LIVE Update

Exit Polls not 100% correct, says Karnataka CM Bommai

May 10, 2023 - 20:08 (IST)

Karnataka EXIT POLL 2023 LIVE Update

Rahul Gandhi thanks Congress workers, voters

May 10, 2023 - 19:45 (IST)

Karnataka EXIT POLL 2023 LIVE Update

BJP will get full majority on 13 May, says Yediyurappa

Speaking to CNN-News18 on the exit poll results, BJP leader and former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said, "Let us wait for the counting. BJP will get absolute majority. BJP will form the government in the state. I know the pulse of the people. We will form the government. I have visited the state. After counting, we will take appropriate decision. Lingayat community is happy with BJP."

May 10, 2023 - 19:37 (IST)

Karnataka EXIT POLL 2023 LIVE Update

Times Now-ETG Exit Poll


BJP- 85 seats
Congress- 113 seats
JD(S)- 23 seats
Others- 3 seats

Total Seats: 224, 113 seats to win

Voting came to an end on Wednesday at 6 pm with data showing with a total voter turnout of 65.69 percent till 5 pm.

The State is mainly witnessing a three-way contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Wednesday urged the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers and enrich the “festival of democracy”.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi too appealed to the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers to build a progressive and a “40-per-cent-commission-free” state.

-With inputs from PTI

