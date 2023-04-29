Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi to hold mega roadshow, 3 back-to-back public meetings today

The political battle in Karnataka is getting intense as the day of the polls come closer. After Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda held roadshows in the southern state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state today for a mega roadshow in Bengaluru.

PM Modi will also address three public meetings during his two-day visit to the poll-bound state.

He will be addressing 19 public rallies in different districts besides participating in four roadshows till May 7 as part of the campaign for the elections scheduled to be held on May 10.

This is Modi’s ninth visit to Karnataka since February this year. According to his itinerary, Modi will fly from Delhi on Saturday at 8.20 am by a special aircraft and reach Bidar airport at 10.20 am from where he will take a helicopter to Humnabad in Bidar district to address a public meeting at 11 am.

The roadshow in Bengaluru is scheduled at 4:30 pm. “This roadshow will be of a number of kilometres in length in which three assembly constituencies of Bangalore North will be covered in nearly 45 minutes,” sources had earlier told ANI.

“On April 30, PM Modi will address public meetings organized in Kolar, Channapatna and Mysore districts. After this, on May 2, PM Narendra Modi will campaign in Chitradurga, Vijayanagar, Sindhanur and Kalaburagi. On May 3, he will campaign for BJP candidates in Moodbidire, Karwar and Kittur,” they added.

With inputs from agencies

