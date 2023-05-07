Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi holds final roadshow in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his 8-kilometer-long roadshow in Bengaluru today ahead of the Karnataka polls next week.

This is the second roadshow by the prime minister in two days as the Bhartiya Janata Party reaches the last legs of its campaign. Karnataka will go to polls on May 10.

The roadshow from Kempegowda statue at New Thippasandra Road to Trinity Circle is expected to be covered in about one-and-half hours, according to party sources.

Before embarking on his journey, PM Modi paid floral tributes to a statue of the founder of Bengaluru, Kempegowda.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his roadshow in Bengaluru ahead of #KarnatakaAssemblyElection PM started his roadshow from the Kempegowda statue at New Tippasandra Road and it will end at Trinity Circle. pic.twitter.com/E0nTk6eifJ — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2023

A huge number of people gathered to extend their support to the prime minister who also held a roadshow yesterday.

The roadshow will conclude at Trinity Circle by 11.30 am and with this, the two-day-long mega roadshow of PM Modi in Karnataka’s capital will come to an end.

The BJP on Friday modified Modi’s two-day long roadshow routes in Bengaluru in the view of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

After his yesterday’s roadshow, Modi tweeted, “If only words could describe what I just saw in Bengaluru! I bow to the people of this vibrant city for showering me with affection that I will cherish for my entire life.”

The prime minister will also hold four public meetings in different parts of the state later today.

