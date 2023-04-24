Karnataka Elections 2023: 'Party high command will take a decision,' says Bommai on CM post
'I had never imagined becoming the CM, but the party's high command decided it. Now also, the party high command will take a decision,' Bommai said
Bengaluru: ‘The party high command will take a decision,’ said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday regarding BJP’s CM face, ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state.
“I had never imagined becoming the CM, but the party’s high command decided it. Now also, the party high command will take a decision,” Bommai said.
On Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi, who recently left BJP and joined the Congress party, Bommai said, “Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi enjoyed all powers in BJP and they later joined the Congress party. They will not be accepted by the people of the state.”
The ruling BJP is going all out to retain power in the state where principal opposition Congress is vying to unseat it even as the JD(S) remains an important player with just weeks to go for polling.
Karnataka will be voting on May 10 and the results will come out on May 13.
(With inputs from agencies)
