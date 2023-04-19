Karnataka Elections 2023: Former CM Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra files nomination in Shikaripura

Shivamogga: BY Vijayendra, son of BJP strongman BS Yediyurappa, filed his nomination from the Shikaripura constituency in Shivamogga district for the 10 May Karnataka Assembly elections, according to PTI.

#WATCH | BY Vijayendra, BJP candidate from Karnataka’s Shikaripur Assembly seat, offers prayers at a local temple ahead of nomination filing His father BS Yediyurappa has been a seven-time winner from this Assembly seat. pic.twitter.com/IWC6g6wv5k — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023

He later attacked the Congress for dividing the Lingayat community and assured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP enjoy the full support of the community.

“People in Karnataka know who has ditched the Lingayat community. Everyone knows that it was the Congress party that fought against the Lingayat community. So, I am confident, not only the lingayat community but every section of other communities will support BJP and they will support Narendra Modi ji,” Vijayendra told ANI.

He added, “The lingayat community is not with the family but with BJP. Ofcourse we are happy and proud that they have trusted Yediyurappa’s leadership and at the same time they trust PM Narendra Modi ji’s leadership also. The community is strongly behind BJP and the Prime Minister.”

Vijayendra stated that the people of Karnataka and the rest of the country know about the doings of the Congress party, and everyone wants to see the double-engine government as they want to prosper under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi as well as BJP Karnataka, reported ANI.

The deadline for submitting nominations is April 20. Voting will take place on 10 May, and the results will be announced on 13 May.

With inputs from agencies

