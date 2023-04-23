Karnataka Elections 2023: CPI extends support to Congress to 'safeguard democratic and constitutional values'

Bengaluru: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has announced its support to Congress in the upcoming Karnataka polls.

Despite fielding seven candidates of its own, the CPI said in a statement that it will support Congress in the rest of the constituencies in the interest of “safeguarding the democratic and constitutional values.”

The statement read, “The BP state government has proved to be a corrupt and morally reprehensible administration interested only in sowing the seeds of communal disharmony while ignoring the real issues of unprecedented price rise, unemployment, lack of education and health facilities.

“Therefore, it is our duty to defeat the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections. It is also important to avoid the possibility of a hung assembly under the conditions of which the money and muscle power through the IT and ED departments will be deployed for horse trading once again by the BJP. In the interests of safeguarding democratic and constitutional values, the CPI has resolved the following,” it added.

The constituencies where the CPI has fielded its candidates include Mudigere, Aland, Jewargi, Kudlagi, KGF, Sim and Madikeri.

With inputs from agencies

