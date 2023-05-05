Karnataka Elections 2023: 'Congress making fake narratives, manifesto full of lies', says PM Modi during public rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in one of his latest attacks on Congress, said that the party’s manifesto is “full of lies.” His comments came during an address at a public rally ahead of Karnataka polls.

“The manifesto is all about appeasement and was full of lies. We have the roadmap to make Karnataka number 1. But Congress’ manifesto has only fake narratives and bans in it. They are in such a condition that they are shivering,” PM Modi said.

“Congress makes fake narratives and surveys for winning politics. They attempt to mislead the voters in the state,” he added.

BJP made a few tweaks to its plans to hold roadshows in Karnataka in the wake of NEET exams in the state.

Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje said, “PM Narendra Modi’s roadshow will be on May 6 and 7, preparations are on for it. We shared information in that regard with the public through the press. However, you (media) people informed us about the NEET exams on May 7 at 2 pm, and the 26 km roadshow will cause inconvenience for (students writing) exams.”

“Earlier we had said on May 6 that there would be a 10km road show, and on May 7 it would be 26 km. Changing that we will be now holding a long-distance one of 26 km on May 6 from Someshwar Bhavan RBI Ground in Bengaluru South to Malleshwaram’s Sankey Tank between 10 am to 1.30 pm, and a shorter one of about 10 km between Kempegowda statue at Thippasandra to Trinity circle, that can be completed soon, will be held on Sunday from 10 am to 11/11:30 am,” she added.

Congress released its manifesto on Tuesday where it promised to take action against people and organisations spreading hatred among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

Accusing the Congress of hurling abuses at him Modi earlier on Wednesday, said the people of Karnataka do not support this “black culture” and that they should punish those making abuses by saying ‘Jai Bajrangbali’ when they cast their vote.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.