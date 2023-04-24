Karnataka Elections 2023: Amit Shah, JP Nadda to hold roadshows in southern part of the state

Bengaluru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda will take part in separate roadshows in the southern part of Karnataka on Monday, reported PTI.

Shah arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday night, and will fly to Mysuru to pay his obeisance at the renowned Chamundeshwari Temple. It will then be followed by a helicopter ride from Mysuru to Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district. After that, he will lead a roadshow from 1 pm to 2 pm.

According to PTI, he will then fly to Sakaleshpura where he will take out another roadshow.

After heading back to Mysuru, he will fly to Hubballi in northern Karnataka in the evening.

The Home Minister will also hold an Election Working Committee meeting with BJP leaders in Hubballi.

BJP president JP Nadda will reach Bengaluru by a special flight on Monday afternoon. He will then take a helicopter ride to Sidlaghatta in Chikkaballapur district, reported PTI.

Nadda will take part in a roadshow in Sidlaghatta for an hour from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm. He will then go to Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural district to participate in another roadshow from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The BJP president will also participate in a party meeting at Devanahalli in Bengaluru Rural district where he will discuss the status of poll preparations in Hoskote, Devanahalli, Doddaballapur and Nelamangala assembly constituencies. After having dinner, Nadda will return to Delhi by the special aircraft.

The state will be voting on 10 May. Results will be out on 13 May.

With inputs from agencies

