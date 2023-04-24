Karnataka Elections 2023: AIADMK withdraws lone candidate on BJP's request

Bengaluru: After a request from the BJP, the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Monday announced to withdraw the party’s lone candidate fielded for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls.

This came after senior BJP leaders from Delhi spoke to Palaniswami over the phone on Monday and sought the withdrawal of AIADMK candidate D Anbarasan from the Pulakeshinagar (SC) segment, an AIADMK release said.

Heeding the BJP’s request, Anbarasan has withdrawn his candidature, the release said.

The AIADMK and BJP, which is the ruling party in Karnataka, are allies in Tamil Nadu.

The ruling BJP is going all out to retain power in the state where principal opposition Congress is vying to unseat it even as the JD(S) remains an important player with just weeks to go for polling.

Karnataka will be voting on May 10 and the results will come out on May 13.

(With inputs from agencies)

