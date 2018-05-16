You are here:
Karnataka Election Result 2018: BJP CM-elect Yeddyurappa rushes to governor's house to stake claim

India FP Staff May 16, 2018 11:36:36 IST

In a major development in the race to form the government in Karnataka, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa has reached the governor's house to stake claim.

After the BJP elected Yeddyurappa as the legislated party chief in a key party meet, the leader of the single-largest party in Karnataka left for Raj Bhavan to meet the governor.

Even though it is still unclear whether the governor called the former chief minister or he went on his own accord.

Yeddyurappa is accompanied by 11 other BJP MLAs who are going to stake claim in front of the governor, Vajubhai Vala.

According to media reports, after the crucial party meeting, Yeddyurappa claimed that he is going to take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Thursday.

According to Times Now, BJP is confident of requisite numbers by getting some Congress and JD(S) MLAs to abstain even as the Congress and the JDS are still in a huddle and readying to rush their flock to safe resorts.


