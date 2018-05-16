Karnataka Election Result 2018 LIVE updates: BS Yeddyurappa has reached the Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Vajubhai Vala and to stake claim to form the Karnataka government. He was elected the House leader at BJP’s Legislature Party meeting in Bengaluru a short while ago. Yeddyurappa will reportedly seek time to be sworn-in as CM tomorrow. The Congress and JD(S) are also holding meetings with their respective MLAs and have readied plans to “secure” the newly elected lawmakers at resorts and have alleged attempts by the BJP to poach at least five MLAs. All eyes are on who the Karnataka Governor will invite to form the government in the southern state.

BJP's pre-poll chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa is confident of defeating the Congress-JD(S) alliance, telling media outlets that he will take oath as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Union minister and Karnataka campaign in-charge Prakash Javadekar called the Congress and JD(S) alliance a "marriage of convenience". "People of Karnataka have rejected the Congress. Their attempts to come to power through backdoor means is not appreciated by the people. It (JDS-Congress alliance) is a marriage of convenience," he said.

According to CNN-News18, Congress president spoke to Ghulam Nabi Azad and asked him to put up a full fight. The Congress, reportedly, will make it a legal fight if Governor Vajubhai Vala calls the BJP first.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar confirmed there was a plan to move the MLAs to a resort after the legislative party meeting. "Entire country is looking at this. Yes, there is a plan to shift MLAs to a resort. We have to safeguard our MLAs," he said.

Congress MLA DK Shivakumar told reporters on Tuesday that the BJP was trying to poach the party MLAs. "They (BJP) are poaching our MLAs, we know that," he said.

Speaking to ANI, senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa said the party will definitely form the government in Karnataka. "There is no doubt we will form govt, 100% we'll do that. Wait and watch. Results came out only yesterday. It has been only a day. See what can happen in Karnataka in a day," he said.

The BJP high-command has reportedly asked the Reddy brothers to mobilise MLAs in view of the possibility of a trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly. Janardhana Reddy, along with B Sreeramulu, is said to be in touch with JD(S) and Congress MLAs, reported News18.

According to CNN-News18, the JD(S) legislative party meeting is set to take place at around 9-9.30 am at the hotel. The Congress is likely to hold a meeting at 8:30 am and later meet Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bahavan. Meanwhile, the governor's office is tight lipped about who he will meet on Tuesday.

After quite an eventful counting day on Tuesday, the focus will now shift to Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala over who he will invite to form the next government. Both Yeddyurappa and Kumaraswamy (Congress-JDS combine) met the governor on Tuesday evening, claiming their stakes to form the new government.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah said: "I have called for a meeting tomorrow (Wednesday). Newly elected Congress and JD(S) MLAs will be there. We are supporting JD(S) to form government and have sent this resolution to the governor. The Supreme Court said after Goa election that the group having more seats than required are invited. We have 117 seats."

As much as the Congress asserted that they would form government on their own, doubts crept into their mind on voting day, after exit polls predicted BJP getting more seats. It was then, three days ago, when the party dialed up JD(S) spokesperson Danish Ali, reported NDTV. Ghulam Nabi Azad, leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, was at the other end of the line. The two leaders met in Delhi and discussed the various outcomes and possibilities.

The BJP legislative party meeting is set to take place at 10.30 am on Wednesday. "I am going to be elected as party leader. After that all MLAs are going to meet the Governor to request him to allow BJP to form government. Now the ball is in the court of the Governor. We will do as he decides," declared the saffron party's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa.

The results of Karnataka Assembly polls must have come as a disappointment for the Congress and its ambitions for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but it can take some solace from the fact that it was, at least for the moment, able to deny the Bharatiya Janata Party an outright victory in the crucial southern state.

Learning from their past mistakes, the Congress on Tuesday moved swiftly to remain in the game as it extended support to JD(S) to form a government in Karnataka after the BJP failed to get a simple majority.

The move is seen as an attempt by the Congress to save yet another state from slipping out of its grasp. The Congress currently rules Punjab, Mizoram and Puducherry.

Unlike in Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya, where the Congress failed to form its government despite being the single largest party, it quickly forged a post-poll alliance with the JD(S) in Karnataka and offered its support to the Deve Gowda outfit.

The attempt is also a bid to salvage its position in Karnataka, where the party's tally fell from 122 in 2013 to 78 and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lost from one of the two seats he contested.

The move will also help bolster the party's attempt to remain centre stage of a larger Opposition alliance against the Narendra Modi juggernaut in its bid to defeat the BJP.

On the other hand, the BJP may have fallen short of the majority mark in Karnataka, but its emergence as the single largest party — 0leaving the Congress far behind — reaffirmed its dominant position on the country's political map.

The saffron show in Karnataka will give a fresh impetus to the party's bid to expand its footprints in southern states especially Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, before the next Lok Sabha polls.

However, with both the Congress-JD(S) combine and the BJP deciding to stake claim before the governor to form the government, it was not clear if Karnataka would become the latest state to turn saffron.

With inputs from agencies