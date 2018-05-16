Karnataka Election Result 2018 LIVE updates: BS Yeddyurappa has reached the Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Vajubhai Vala and to stake claim to form the Karnataka government. He was elected the House leader at BJP’s Legislature Party meeting in Bengaluru a short while ago. Yeddyurappa will reportedly seek time to be sworn-in as CM tomorrow. The Congress and JD(S) are also holding meetings with their respective MLAs and have readied plans to “secure” the newly elected lawmakers at resorts and have alleged attempts by the BJP to poach at least five MLAs. All eyes are on who the Karnataka Governor will invite to form the government in the southern state.
BJP's pre-poll chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa is confident of defeating the Congress-JD(S) alliance, telling media outlets that he will take oath as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.
Union minister and Karnataka campaign in-charge Prakash Javadekar called the Congress and JD(S) alliance a "marriage of convenience". "People of Karnataka have rejected the Congress. Their attempts to come to power through backdoor means is not appreciated by the people. It (JDS-Congress alliance) is a marriage of convenience," he said.
According to CNN-News18, Congress president spoke to Ghulam Nabi Azad and asked him to put up a full fight. The Congress, reportedly, will make it a legal fight if Governor Vajubhai Vala calls the BJP first.
Congress leader DK Shivakumar confirmed there was a plan to move the MLAs to a resort after the legislative party meeting. "Entire country is looking at this. Yes, there is a plan to shift MLAs to a resort. We have to safeguard our MLAs," he said.
Congress MLA DK Shivakumar told reporters on Tuesday that the BJP was trying to poach the party MLAs. "They (BJP) are poaching our MLAs, we know that," he said.
Speaking to ANI, senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa said the party will definitely form the government in Karnataka. "There is no doubt we will form govt, 100% we'll do that. Wait and watch. Results came out only yesterday. It has been only a day. See what can happen in Karnataka in a day," he said.
The BJP high-command has reportedly asked the Reddy brothers to mobilise MLAs in view of the possibility of a trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly. Janardhana Reddy, along with B Sreeramulu, is said to be in touch with JD(S) and Congress MLAs, reported News18.
According to CNN-News18, the JD(S) legislative party meeting is set to take place at around 9-9.30 am at the hotel. The Congress is likely to hold a meeting at 8:30 am and later meet Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bahavan. Meanwhile, the governor's office is tight lipped about who he will meet on Tuesday.
After quite an eventful counting day on Tuesday, the focus will now shift to Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala over who he will invite to form the next government. Both Yeddyurappa and Kumaraswamy (Congress-JDS combine) met the governor on Tuesday evening, claiming their stakes to form the new government.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah said: "I have called for a meeting tomorrow (Wednesday). Newly elected Congress and JD(S) MLAs will be there. We are supporting JD(S) to form government and have sent this resolution to the governor. The Supreme Court said after Goa election that the group having more seats than required are invited. We have 117 seats."
As much as the Congress asserted that they would form government on their own, doubts crept into their mind on voting day, after exit polls predicted BJP getting more seats. It was then, three days ago, when the party dialed up JD(S) spokesperson Danish Ali, reported NDTV. Ghulam Nabi Azad, leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, was at the other end of the line. The two leaders met in Delhi and discussed the various outcomes and possibilities.
The BJP legislative party meeting is set to take place at 10.30 am on Wednesday. "I am going to be elected as party leader. After that all MLAs are going to meet the Governor to request him to allow BJP to form government. Now the ball is in the court of the Governor. We will do as he decides," declared the saffron party's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa.
The results of Karnataka Assembly polls must have come as a disappointment for the Congress and its ambitions for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but it can take some solace from the fact that it was, at least for the moment, able to deny the Bharatiya Janata Party an outright victory in the crucial southern state.
Learning from their past mistakes, the Congress on Tuesday moved swiftly to remain in the game as it extended support to JD(S) to form a government in Karnataka after the BJP failed to get a simple majority.
The move is seen as an attempt by the Congress to save yet another state from slipping out of its grasp. The Congress currently rules Punjab, Mizoram and Puducherry.
Unlike in Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya, where the Congress failed to form its government despite being the single largest party, it quickly forged a post-poll alliance with the JD(S) in Karnataka and offered its support to the Deve Gowda outfit.
The attempt is also a bid to salvage its position in Karnataka, where the party's tally fell from 122 in 2013 to 78 and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lost from one of the two seats he contested.
The move will also help bolster the party's attempt to remain centre stage of a larger Opposition alliance against the Narendra Modi juggernaut in its bid to defeat the BJP.
On the other hand, the BJP may have fallen short of the majority mark in Karnataka, but its emergence as the single largest party — 0leaving the Congress far behind — reaffirmed its dominant position on the country's political map.
The saffron show in Karnataka will give a fresh impetus to the party's bid to expand its footprints in southern states especially Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, before the next Lok Sabha polls.
However, with both the Congress-JD(S) combine and the BJP deciding to stake claim before the governor to form the government, it was not clear if Karnataka would become the latest state to turn saffron.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: May 16, 2018 11:36 AM
Highlights
Yeddyurappa's problems won't be over after meeting with Governor
If the Governor abides by the law (allow the single largest party to stake claim to form government), the first hurdle for Yeddyurappa is election of the Speaker. If, however, the BJP's candidate is defeated by the joint opposition candidate, it will prove to be a major embarrassment for the single largest party.
Input: VV Padmanabha Sharma
Governor is mandated to call the single largest party
The law is clear, however much the so-called legal minds may say to the contrary: The Governor has to call the single largest party first. BJP wants that so Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala, unlike his counterparts in the other states, will not have to go against any legal grain.
Input: VV Padmanabha Sharma
BJP might abide by law in Karnataka - as it benefits it this time
It would appear that the BJP will abide by the law in Karnataka because the law benefits it this time. Unlike in Goa and Manipur, where it dispensed with constitutional proprieties and the law, it is the single largest party in the state.
Input by VV Padmanabha Sharma
No law, only precedence, to invite the single largest party to form the government: Sources
News18 quoted sources from Raj Bhavan that there is no law, only precedent and convention, for the governor to invite the single largest party to form the government. However, even if the Governor allows Yeddyurappa to stake claim to the government, the BJP leader still will have to prove his majority on the Assembly floor. It is also highly unlikely that JD(S) and Congress will sit quietly while BJP plans to stake claim to form the government.
Yeddyurappa named BJP legislature party head
Yeddyurappa has arrived at Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru and will stake claim to form the government. It is still unclear whether the governor called the former chief minister or he went on his own accord.
Meanwhile, Yeddyurappa has been named the legislature head for the party.
Will take oath as chief minister, says Yeddyurappa
BJP's pre-poll chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa is confident of defeating the Congress-JD(S) alliance, telling media outlets that he will take oath as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.
Sensex tumbles 245 points amid uncertainty in Karnataka
The BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled over 245 points in early session on Wednesday amid uncertainty over government formation in Karnataka and sustained foreign fund outflows, as per this Firstpost report. The 30-share index was trading lower by 245.23 points, or 0.69 percent, at 35,298.71.
Defeat despite spirited campaign shows Congress needs better grassroots connectivity
A leader is nothing without a robust grassroots organisation. The Congress president Rahul Gandhi ought to revive the Seva Dal and other frontal organisations of the party to take on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). It's the grassroots network that ensures the BJP under Modi can win election after election. Unlike the Congress of today, the BJP has a strong and committed cadre at the grassroots — who act as the party's foot soldiers and ensure victory. The RSS and its affiliated bodies work silently at the ground level for years, not just before an election.
Congress-JD(S) alliance a marriage of convenience: Prakash Javadekar
"People of Karnataka have rejected the Congress. Their attempts to come to power through backdoor means is not appreciated by the people. It (JDS-Congress alliance) is a marriage of convenience," said Union minister Prakash Javadekar.
"Anyone can create unnatural tensions, but people of Karnataka are with us. After meeting, we will take necessary steps," he added.
"We are following all democratic processes and we will form the government, " the Karnataka campaign in-charge reiterated.
Rahul Gandhi speaks to Ghulam Nabi Azad, says report
According to CNN-News18, Congress president spoke to Ghulam Nabi Azad and asked him to put up a full fight. The Congress, reportedly, will make it a legal fight if Governor Vajubhai Vala calls the BJP first
No Congress MLAs missing, says Siddaramaiah
Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said he was confident of forming the government. "All the Congress MLAs are intact. Nobody is missing. We are confident of forming the government," he said after reaching the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office for party legislative meeting on Tuesday.
BJP poaching our MLAs: DK Shivakumar
Congress MLA DK Shivakumar told reporters on Tuesday that the BJP was trying to poach the party MLAs. "They (BJP) are poaching our MLAs, we know that. Everyday there is a lot of pressure. But it not so easy because two parties have the necessary number. People are watching this," he said.
Congress MLAs to be moved to resort after legislative party meeting
Congress leader DK Shivakumar confirmed there was a plan to move the MLAs to a resort after the legislative party meeting. "Entire country is looking at this. Yes, there is a plan to shift MLAs to a resort. We have to safeguard our MLAs," he said.
BJP's intention is to have no Opposition: Ghulam Nabi Azad
"BJP's intention is to have no opposition. How will BJP form the government? We have the numbers. The governor must call us forward regardless of his affiliation. If he doesn't, the move will be an unconstitutional move. Can a person who is there to save constitution, destroy it too? The governor has to cut all its previous associations, be it BJP or RSS," Congress leader heading the alliance negotiations, Ghulam Nabi Azad, told reporters.
Got a call from BJP leaders, was promised a ministry: Congress MLA
With the BJP trying to mobilise MLAs from Congress and JD(S) to form the government, Congress MLA Amaregouda Linganagouda Patil Bayyapur said: "I got a call from the BJP leaders. They said come to us and we'll give a ministry to you. We'll make you a minister. But, I'm going to stay here. HD Kumaraswamy is our chief minister."
‘I don’t want to hurt my father again’: HD Kumaraswamy
JD(S) state president and chief ministerial aspirant, HD Kumaraswamy, has consistently denied claims of joining hands with the BJP again. "I do not want to hurt my father again," he told Bangalore Mirror, referring to the 2006 fiasco when he broke the Congress-JD(S) coalition and formed a new one with BJP, against his father HD Deve Gowda's wishes. At that time, Gowda had "disowned" his son and moved away from him.
"When I went with the BJP, he was upset and was taunted for being pseudo secular at every given opportunity. Now it is time to remove this stigma and restore his secular credentials which I had damaged," the report quoted Kumaraswamy as saying.
Focus now on Governor Vajubhai Vala over whom he will invite to form next Karnataka govt
After quite an eventful counting day on Tuesday, the focus will now shift to Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala over whom he will invite to form the next government. Both Yeddyurappa and Kumaraswamy (Congress-JDS combine) met the governor on Tuesday evening, claiming their stakes to form the new government.
Vala has two options here in case of an hung Assembly: One, invite the coalition that has a majority to form government; two, invite the single largest party, BJP, and ask it to prove its majority.
While Yeddyurappa feels he should be given the first shot, Congress leaders have argued that it was not so in Goa and Manipur, where Congress emerged as the largest party, and still couldn't form the government.
Only seven women make it to new Karnataka Assembly
Women representation continued to remain in single digit in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, though results on Tuesday showed a marginal increase in their number to seven in the new house from six who entered the house after the 2013 elections.
Congress' Lakshmi R. Hebbalkar from Belagavi Rural, defeated in the 2013 elections, won the seat this time.
Other Congress winners included M Roopakala, daughter of seven-time Kolar MP KH Muniyappa; Kaneez Fatima, who represented Gulbarga Uttar; and Anjali Hemant Nimbalkar from Khanapur.
Bharatiya Janata Party's Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle retained her Nippani seat. BJP candidates K Poornima (Hiriyur) and Roopali Santosh Naik (Karwar) were other winners.
Congress reached out to JD(S) three days ago
As much as the Congress asserted that they would form government on their own, doubts crept into their mind on voting day, after exit polls predicted BJP getting more seats. It was then, three days ago, when the party dialed up JD(S) spokesperson Danish Ali, reported NDTV. Ghulam Nabi Azad, leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, was at the other end of the line. The two leaders met in Delhi and discussed the various outcomes and possibilities. "We did our homework," Ali said, adding he updated HD Kumaraswamy about the talks late on Monday night.
The deal was sealed after UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi called up JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda, a move reminiscent of how the Congress-JD(S) alliance was formed in 2004.
JP Nadda, Dharmendra Pradhan appointed observers for Karnataka
Union Ministers JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan have been made observers for the Karnataka legislative party meeting on Wednesday in Bengaluru.
BJP legislative party meeting today at 10.30 am
The BJP legislative party meeting is set to take place at 10.30 am on Wednesday. "I am going to be elected as party leader. After that all MLAs are going to meet the Governor to request him to allow BJP to form government. Now the ball is in the court of the Governor. We will do as he decides," declared the saffron party's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa.
JD(S), Congress MLAs to meet today
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah said: "I have called for a meeting tomorrow (Wednesday). Newly elected Congress and JD(S) MLAs will be there. We are supporting JD(S) to form government and have sent this resolution to the governor. The Supreme Court said after Goa election that the group having more seats than required are invited. We have 117 seats."
11:36 (IST)
Yeddyurappa's problems won't be over after meeting with Governor
If the Governor abides by the law (allow the single largest party to stake claim to form government), the first hurdle for Yeddyurappa is election of the Speaker. If, however, the BJP's candidate is defeated by the joint opposition candidate, it will prove to be a major embarrassment for the single largest party.
Input: VV Padmanabha Sharma
11:29 (IST)
Governor is mandated to call the single largest party
The law is clear, however much the so-called legal minds may say to the contrary: The Governor has to call the single largest party first. BJP wants that so Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala, unlike his counterparts in the other states, will not have to go against any legal grain.
Input: VV Padmanabha Sharma
11:28 (IST)
BJP might abide by law in Karnataka - as it benefits it this time
It would appear that the BJP will abide by the law in Karnataka because the law benefits it this time. Unlike in Goa and Manipur, where it dispensed with constitutional proprieties and the law, it is the single largest party in the state.
Input by VV Padmanabha Sharma
11:22 (IST)
No law, only precedence, to invite the single largest party to form the government: Sources
News18 quoted sources from Raj Bhavan that there is no law, only precedent and convention, for the governor to invite the single largest party to form the government. However, even if the Governor allows Yeddyurappa to stake claim to the government, the BJP leader still will have to prove his majority on the Assembly floor. It is also highly unlikely that JD(S) and Congress will sit quietly while BJP plans to stake claim to form the government.
11:08 (IST)
Yeddyurappa named BJP legislature party head
Yeddyurappa has arrived at Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru and will stake claim to form the government. It is still unclear whether the governor called the former chief minister or he went on his own accord.
Meanwhile, Yeddyurappa has been named the legislature head for the party.
10:58 (IST)
Will take oath as chief minister, says Yeddyurappa
BJP's pre-poll chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa is confident of defeating the Congress-JD(S) alliance, telling media outlets that he will take oath as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.
10:52 (IST)
JD(S) legislative party meet begins in Bengaluru
10:50 (IST)
Several MLAs unhappy with Congress-JD(S) alliance, says BJP leader Sadananda Gowda
"We are the single largest party. Today, the way Congress and JD(S) are behaving is well-known. The way they were fighting each other is well-known. Several legislators are quite unhappy with the alliance. Our high command have made it clear that the mandate is for the BJP. There is a consultation process. Once, the legislative party meets, we'll get a clearer picture," Sadananda Gowda, BJP leader and former chief minister said.
10:44 (IST)
Sensex tumbles 245 points amid uncertainty in Karnataka
The BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled over 245 points in early session on Wednesday amid uncertainty over government formation in Karnataka and sustained foreign fund outflows, as per this Firstpost report. The 30-share index was trading lower by 245.23 points, or 0.69 percent, at 35,298.71.
10:40 (IST)
Defeat despite spirited campaign shows Congress needs better grassroots connectivity
A leader is nothing without a robust grassroots organisation. The Congress president Rahul Gandhi ought to revive the Seva Dal and other frontal organisations of the party to take on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). It's the grassroots network that ensures the BJP under Modi can win election after election. Unlike the Congress of today, the BJP has a strong and committed cadre at the grassroots — who act as the party's foot soldiers and ensure victory. The RSS and its affiliated bodies work silently at the ground level for years, not just before an election.
10:31 (IST)
Congress-JD(S) alliance a marriage of convenience: Prakash Javadekar
"People of Karnataka have rejected the Congress. Their attempts to come to power through backdoor means is not appreciated by the people. It (JDS-Congress alliance) is a marriage of convenience," said Union minister Prakash Javadekar.
"Anyone can create unnatural tensions, but people of Karnataka are with us. After meeting, we will take necessary steps," he added.
"We are following all democratic processes and we will form the government, " the Karnataka campaign in-charge reiterated.
10:29 (IST)
HD Kumaraswamy arrives for JD(S) meet
JD(S) state chief HD Kumaraswamy reached the Shangri-La hotel in Bengaluru ahead of the party legislative meeting on Wednesday. "We have already decided to go with Congress. That's the reason we called Janta Dal (Secular) Legislature Party meeting. There is no question of taking any other decision," he told reporters.
10:22 (IST)
Sonia, Rahul Gandhi should learn to accept defeat, says Union minister Ananth Kumar
"Sonia, Rahul should accept defeat with dignity. If it doesn't learn to accept the people's mandate, they'll face embarrassment again and again. They hsould learn to sit in Opposition for five years. They want to come to power through the backdoor. My advice to them is accept defeat and rejection," said Union minister Ananth Kumar.
"First of all, let Congress clarify, why are they hobnobbing to retain power," he added.
10:19 (IST)
Will meet governor after BJP legislative meet, says BS Yeddyurappa
"The leader will be elected at the BJP legislative party meeting. And then, we'll go to the Raj Bhavan to meet the governor," said BS Yeddyurappa.
10:07 (IST)
BJP tried to poach our leaders, says Congress Madhu Goud Yaskhi
"The BJP tried to poach our MLAs. They even used the I-T department to threaten out party workers," alleges Congress leader Madhu Goud Yaskhi.
10:05 (IST)
Observers for Karnataka, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan reach Bengaluru
10:04 (IST)
JD(S) to approach Supreme Court if not invited to form government: report
Sources told CNN-News18 that JD(S) would move the Supreme Court if they were not invited to form the government. The channel also added that the MLAs will be taken to a secure location to avoid their MLAs being poached.
10:03 (IST)
JD(S) MLA Satyanarayana claims he was approached by BJP
JD(S) MLA Satyanarayana claimed he was approached by the BJP and was promised money, ministerial position "in future", and ticket from the BJP next time, reported CNN-News18.
09:54 (IST)
HD Kumaraswamy may have last laugh after JD(S) twist to Karnataka Assembly polls
HD Kumaraswamy, 59, has been a chief minister earlier. But this time around, from a potential situation where it looked that his party may be irrelevant to government formation, to be offered, unconditionally, by the Congress, the coveted head of government post was a scenario that Kumaraswamy would not have even dreamt of.
JD(S), now, has had the last laugh and sweet revenge on Siddaramaiah who lost to the JD(S) in Chamundeshwari. The party has also managed to retain its numbers as predicted by most analysts. If there was any resentment against the Gowda family over its dominance in the party and the seats cornered by family members, it was not visible during the campaign. By all reports, Kumaraswamy had received a good response during his campaign tours and the Vokkaliga vote consolidated against the Congress.
09:51 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi speaks to Ghulam Nabi Azad, says report
According to CNN-News18, Congress president spoke to Ghulam Nabi Azad and asked him to put up a full fight. The Congress, reportedly, will make it a legal fight if Governor Vajubhai Vala calls the BJP first
09:49 (IST)
JD(S) MLAs not responding to BJP's overtures, says JD(S) leader Sarvana
09:41 (IST)
JD(S) has faith in all their MLAs, says Ghulam Nabi Azad
As Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad reached the KPCC headquarters in Bengaluru, he expressed confidence in all MLAs. "BJP doesn't believe in democracy. JD(S) has all the faith in their MLAs. Nobody is going to go away. Let BJP try, whatever they want to," he said.
09:35 (IST)
JD(S) legislative party meeting to begin at 11 am
The meeting will take place at Shangri-La hotel in Bengaluru.
09:29 (IST)
BJP is indulging in horse-trading, says Congress MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao
09:28 (IST)
Ram Madhav takes a dig at Congress, Deve Gowda
In a Facebook post, BJP leader Ram Madhav took a dig at the Congress party and HD Deve Gowda, recalling 1996 when President's rule was imposed in the state. Here is the full post here:
Interesting note I received on WhatsApp:
Karma comes to haunt Congress in Karnataka after 22 years
The year was 1996 & the Gujarat state BJP govt had just fallen thanks to Congress' Governor Krishnapal Singh. Vaghela along with his deputy Dilip Parikh (MLA from my maternal grandmother's birthplace, Dhandhuka) were the masterminds who had open support of Congress to split the BJP & bring the state BJP govt down. They along with Congress resorted to violence inside the state assembly where a no-confidence motion was to be voted & which in all probability was certain to be defeated. Speaker suspended entire opposition for a day. Motion was tabled & govt proved its numbers. But here comes the twist:
Congress Governor declares based on the pandemonium by Congress + Vaghela faction that the law & order machinery had collapsed in the entire state & that there was a constitutional crisis. After having surpassed his constitutional reach & jumping into the executive's functioning, he sent a report to the central govt. Within 15 minutes of the file reaching the then PM's table, state govt of Gujarat was dismissed & President's rule imposed. This immediately after having proved majority on the floor of the house. Vaghela later became CM for just a year & was succeeded by Parikh who remained CM for 2.5 months. Congress pulled out support from both. Fresh elections were held. Vaghela's strength reduced from 47 to 4, Congress was kicked out & Keshubhai was voted back as CM.
How is this story relevant after 22 years in Karnataka? Because those quoting verses of morality, constitutional ethics & conventions were perpetrators of murdering democracy & numerous elected govts. right from Nehru.
The Gujarat state BJP chief in 1996 was Vajubhai Vala who today is the Governor of Karnataka. And the PM who imposed President rule was none other than HD Deve Gowda. Cong-JDS today want Vajubhai to be merciful reminding him of his duty. But then there's Karma- Catches all, spares none.
09:23 (IST)
BJP doesn't believe in democracy, just wants power: Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy
Speaking to CNN-News18, Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy said the BJP just wants power. "We believe in all our MLAs. BJP is trying hard to get them. They don't believe in democracy, BJP just wants power. All the people are happy, nobody is unhappy here," he said.
09:20 (IST)
If BJP pressurises governor, it will be the murder of democracy, says JD(S) spokesperson Danish Ali
09:19 (IST)
No Congress MLAs missing, says Siddaramaiah
Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said he was confident of forming the government. "All the Congress MLAs are intact. Nobody is missing. We are confident of forming the government," he said after reaching the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office for party legislative meeting on Tuesday.
09:16 (IST)
BJP poaching our MLAs: DK Shivakumar
Congress MLA DK Shivakumar told reporters on Tuesday that the BJP was trying to poach the party MLAs. "They (BJP) are poaching our MLAs, we know that. Everyday there is a lot of pressure. But it not so easy because two parties have the necessary number. People are watching this," he said.
09:14 (IST)
Congress MLAs to be moved to resort after legislative party meeting
Congress leader DK Shivakumar confirmed there was a plan to move the MLAs to a resort after the legislative party meeting. "Entire country is looking at this. Yes, there is a plan to shift MLAs to a resort. We have to safeguard our MLAs," he said.
09:10 (IST)
Not approaching any individuals as of now, claims BJP
Speaking to reporters BJP's Basavaraj Bommai said the party wasn't approaching anyone as of now but added that politics is the art of possibility. "Political scenario will unfold in next 2-3 days. It depends on development in political parties. As of now, we aren't approaching any individuals but politics is art of possibility."
09:04 (IST)
BJP's intention is to have no Opposition: Ghulam Nabi Azad
"BJP's intention is to have no opposition. How will BJP form the government? We have the numbers. The governor must call us forward regardless of his affiliation. If he doesn't, the move will be an unconstitutional move. Can a person who is there to save constitution, destroy it too? The governor has to cut all its previous associations, be it BJP or RSS," Congress leader heading the alliance negotiations, Ghulam Nabi Azad, told reporters.
09:00 (IST)
Got a call from BJP leaders, was promised a ministry: Congress MLA
With the BJP trying to mobilise MLAs from Congress and JD(S) to form the government, Congress MLA Amaregouda Linganagouda Patil Bayyapur said: "I got a call from the BJP leaders. They said come to us and we'll give a ministry to you. We'll make you a minister. But, I'm going to stay here. HD Kumaraswamy is our chief minister."
08:58 (IST)
In touch with some Congress, JD(S) MLAs to form government: KS Eshwarappa
08:48 (IST)
'We will form government': BJP's KS Eshwarappa
Speaking to ANI, senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa said the party will definitely form the government in Karnataka. "There is no doubt we will form govt, 100% we'll do that. Wait and watch. Results came out only yesterday. It has been only a day. See what can happen in Karnataka in a day," he said.
08:46 (IST)
‘I don’t want to hurt my father again’: HD Kumaraswamy
JD(S) state president and chief ministerial aspirant, HD Kumaraswamy, has consistently denied claims of joining hands with the BJP again. "I do not want to hurt my father again," he told Bangalore Mirror, referring to the 2006 fiasco when he broke the Congress-JD(S) coalition and formed a new one with BJP, against his father HD Deve Gowda's wishes. At that time, Gowda had "disowned" his son and moved away from him.
"When I went with the BJP, he was upset and was taunted for being pseudo secular at every given opportunity. Now it is time to remove this stigma and restore his secular credentials which I had damaged," the report quoted Kumaraswamy as saying.
08:42 (IST)
BJP asks Reddy brothers to mobilise MLAs in possibility of trust vote in Karnataka Assembly
The BJP high-command has reportedly asked the Reddy brothers to mobilise MLAs in view of the possibility of a trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly. Janardhana Reddy, along with B Sreeramulu, is said to be in touch with JD(S) and Congress MLAs, reported News18. With each vote mattering now, Independent MLAs are also in the spotlight. Independent MLA Shankar from Ranebennur has reportedly visited BS Yeddyurappa at the latter’s residence.
08:35 (IST)
AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, other Congress MLAs arrived at KPCC headquarters
08:34 (IST)
Various options before Governor Vajubhai Vala:
08:33 (IST)
RECAP: Learning from mistakes, Congress acted swiftly to keep BJP out of power in Karnatataka
Learning from past mistakes, the Congress on Tuesday moved swiftly to remain in the game as it extended support to JD(S) to form a government in Karnataka after the BJP failed to get a simple majority.
The move is seen as an attempt by the beleaguered party to save yet another state from slipping out of its kitty. The Congress currently rules Punjab, Mizoram and Puducherry.
08:19 (IST)
Vajubhai Vala, a staunch RSS man
Vala, 80, was a Cabinet minister in each of Narendra Modi's governments during his tenures as Gujarat chief ministers. He was the finance minister and Modi's number two for 10 years. He also presented the Budget 18 times, according to NDTV. It was on Modi's recommendation that Vala also became the Gujarat Assembly speaker.
Hailing from Rajkot, Vala joined the RSS during his school days. When Modi contested his first election in Gujarat in 2001, Vala vacated his Rajkot West Assembly seat. He had won seven elections from the same seat. The present Karnataka governor has served as BJP chief twice.
During the Emergency in 1975, Vala was jailed in Sabarmati for 11 months.
08:10 (IST)
Congress likely to hold meeting at 8.30 am
The Congress is likely to hold a meeting at 8:30 am and later meet Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bahavan. Meanwhile, the governor's office is tight lipped about who he will meet on Tuesday.
08:02 (IST)
JD(S) MLAs in Le Meridien hotel in Bengaluru
According to CNN-News18, the JD(S) legislative party meeting is set to take place at around 9-9.30 am at the hotel.
07:52 (IST)
Focus now on Governor Vajubhai Vala over whom he will invite to form next Karnataka govt
After quite an eventful counting day on Tuesday, the focus will now shift to Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala over whom he will invite to form the next government. Both Yeddyurappa and Kumaraswamy (Congress-JDS combine) met the governor on Tuesday evening, claiming their stakes to form the new government.
Vala has two options here in case of an hung Assembly: One, invite the coalition that has a majority to form government; two, invite the single largest party, BJP, and ask it to prove its majority.
While Yeddyurappa feels he should be given the first shot, Congress leaders have argued that it was not so in Goa and Manipur, where Congress emerged as the largest party, and still couldn't form the government.
07:31 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi paid price for not having a narrative beyond blaming Narendra Modi
In the short term, Congress might end up doing to BJP in Karnataka what the BJP did to it in Goa and a few other places. But if the Congress is satisfied with this bit of smart realpolitik, it will have not learnt the lessons from this electoral drubbing. The creditable performance of BJP should remind Congress president Rahul Gandhi to work on a strong economic agenda beyond loan waivers and election freebies, if he is serious about 2019 national elections.
So far, Rahul has been focussing on blaming Modi or countering his speeches rather than putting forth his own plan on larger issues. A larger national narrative, whether it is economic or political, is absent. On the economic front, Congress has done little else than repeat allegations about mismanagement. Be it tackling parallel economy or addressing farmer woes, Rahul has, at no point, given us a clear indication of his plan. Even when he pitched himself as a prime ministerial candidate, Rahul failed to present a strong vision.
07:22 (IST)
Only seven women make it to new Karnataka Assembly
Women representation continued to remain in single digit in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, though results on Tuesday showed a marginal increase in their number to seven in the new house from six who entered the house after the 2013 elections.
Congress' Lakshmi R. Hebbalkar from Belagavi Rural, defeated in the 2013 elections, won the seat this time.
Other Congress winners included M Roopakala, daughter of seven-time Kolar MP KH Muniyappa; Kaneez Fatima, who represented Gulbarga Uttar; and Anjali Hemant Nimbalkar from Khanapur.
Bharatiya Janata Party's Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle retained her Nippani seat. BJP candidates K Poornima (Hiriyur) and Roopali Santosh Naik (Karwar) were other winners.
07:13 (IST)
Take a look at how the parties fared in various constituencies in Karnataka
The trends which emerged from the result tally of the Karnataka elections show that the BJP missed the halfway mark despite emerging as the single largest party.
According to the Election Commission figures, the party has won 104 seats, while it maintained a lead in four others. Congress was a distant second at 78, even as it had the highest vote share in the state.
But the party whose electoral fortunes took a U-turn despite posting losses in terms of both seat share and vote share was JD(S). If all goes well for it, the party's leader HD Kumaraswamy is poised become the chief minister of the state with unconditional support from Congress, one Independent MLA and one Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party legislator.
Click here to view the full list of winners
07:08 (IST)
RECAP: JD(S), Congress have enough numbers to form government, says M Veerappa Moily
"JD(S) and Congress have enough numbers to form the government. BJP cannot form the government without the numbers," said Congress leader M Veerappa Moily.
07:06 (IST)
Whoever forms govt, verdict was rebuff of Congress' divisive politics, cheap populism
Whoever forms the government, one thing was clear from the election verdict. Caste politics and populism, with some claptrap about Kannada identity thrown in, that the outgoing Congress chief minister Siddaramaiah unashamedly used as a tool to win elections backfired on him badly, writes Srinivasa Prasad in a Firstpost article.
The election not only proved that Narendra Modi's vote-catching magic extends even south of the Vindhyas but also nearly rewarded his party with the Gateway to the South. His swashbuckling charm dazzled and impressed voters, as he explained at rally after rally with dramatic flourish the shortcomings of the Siddaramaiah government more effectively than any state BJP leader could.
06:51 (IST)
RECAP: BJP leaders led by BS Yeddyurappa meets Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan
A four-member delegation of BJP leaders led by state unit president BS Yeddyurappa called on Governor of Karnataka Vajubhai Vala in Raj Bhavan on Tuesday and appealed to invite BJP to form the government as it had emerged as the single largest party.
BJP national general secretary Muralidhar Rao, Union minister Ananth Kumar, state unit general secretary Shobha Karandlaje were present.
Input by 101Reporters