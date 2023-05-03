Karnataka Election: EC issues notice to Congress chief's son Priyank Kharge for 'nalayak' remark against PM Modi
Days after his father Mallikarjun Kharge stoked a controversy with his 'poisonous snake' remark on prime minister Modi, Priyank referred to the PM as 'nalayak beta'
The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to Congress leader Priyank Kharge for his “nalayak” remark against prime minister Narendra Modi, saying prima facie he has violated provisions of the Model Code of Conduct.
The poll body has asked Priyank, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, to respond to the notice by 4 May evening as to why appropriate action for violation of the MCC should not be taken against him.
The BJP had moved the poll panel against Priyank for using abusive language against PM Modi.
Related Articles
Days after his father Mallikarjun Kharge stoked a controversy with his “poisonous snake” remark on PM Modi, Priyank referred to PM Modi as ‘nalayak beta’.
“…When PM Modi had come to Kalaburgi, he said, Aap sab dariye mat, Banjara community ka ek beta Delhi mein baitha hai (do not be scared, a son from the Banjara community is sitting in Delhi). Aisa nalayak beta baithega toh ghar kaise chalega (if the son is useless, how will the house be run)?” Priyank Kharge said.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE Updates: 'Will express special regret,' says Cong chief Kharge after his remark on PM
Karnataka Election 2023: "It wasn't meant for PM Modi, what I meant was BJP's ideology is 'like a snake'. I never said this personally for PM Modi, what I said was their ideology is like a snake and if you try to touch it, your death is certain," Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Priyanka Gandhi holds roadshow in Hiriyur, urges people to vote for Congress
Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticised Congress for enacting a 4 per cent religiously-based reservation in Karnataka during its previous tenure, claiming it was done just to satisfy Muslims
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son calls PM Modi 'nalayak'
Priyank is seeking re-election from Chittapur in Kalaburagi district in the May 10 Assembly polls