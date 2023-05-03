Karnataka Election: EC issues notice to Congress chief's son Priyank Kharge for 'nalayak' remark against PM Modi

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to Congress leader Priyank Kharge for his “nalayak” remark against prime minister Narendra Modi, saying prima facie he has violated provisions of the Model Code of Conduct.

The poll body has asked Priyank, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, to respond to the notice by 4 May evening as to why appropriate action for violation of the MCC should not be taken against him.

The BJP had moved the poll panel against Priyank for using abusive language against PM Modi.

Days after his father Mallikarjun Kharge stoked a controversy with his “poisonous snake” remark on PM Modi, Priyank referred to PM Modi as ‘nalayak beta’.

“…When PM Modi had come to Kalaburgi, he said, Aap sab dariye mat, Banjara community ka ek beta Delhi mein baitha hai (do not be scared, a son from the Banjara community is sitting in Delhi). Aisa nalayak beta baithega toh ghar kaise chalega (if the son is useless, how will the house be run)?” Priyank Kharge said.

With inputs from agencies

