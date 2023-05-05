Karnataka Election: 'BJP will return to power in Karnataka with thumping majority,' says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the BJP will return to power in Karnataka with a thumping majority.

Addressing a rally in Karnataka’s Tumakuru, the PM added that the crowd that turned out at an unplanned roadshow and at the public meeting was proof of the party coming out on top.

“BJP is coming (to power) with a thumping majority. There was no pre-planned program but a mega roadshow happened due to the overwhelming crowd, he said.

At the beginning of the rally, Modi chanted ‘Bajrang Bali Ki Jai’ (Hail Hanuman) and quoted a line from noted Kannada poet Kuvempu’s poem hailing Lord Hanuman.

He also claimed that the Opposition Congress has a problem with those chanting ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’. The Congress in its poll manifesto has promised to ban Bajrang Dal.

On the final stretch of electioneering, both the ruling BJP and opposition Congress are fighting tooth and nail in their bid to win the high-stakes Karnataka Assembly election. Voting is on 10 May and the results will be declared on 13 May.

With inputs from PTI

