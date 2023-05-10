Karnataka polls 2023: FM Sitharaman hits out at Cong, says Opposition has 'no right' to speak about inflation

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said people of the country should not be burdened by inflation and the Opposition has “no right” to speak about it.

Sitharaman was among the early voters to exercise her franchise in Karnataka elections 2023. The minister cast her vote at a polling station in Bengaluru.

“…On inflation, I am with the public that yes, there should not be a burden on them, but the Opposition has no right (to speak on it). They should look at their own tenure. From 2014 to today, a lot of steps have been taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.”

India's retail inflation fell to a 15-month low of 5.66 per cent in March as compared to 6.95 per cent reported in the year-ago period. The data for the month of April is expected to be released soon.

'Example of stupidity'

Sitharaman also attacked the Congress for its promise of banning the Bajrang Dal. The minister called it "an example of stupidity."

The Congress in its manifesto for Karnataka polls 2023 has allegedly promised to "ban" Bajrang Dal - the youth wing of the Vishva Hindu Parishad - and the outlawed Islamist group Popular Front of India (PFI), saying such organisations promoted “enmity or hatred” against communities.

"We always read Hanuman Chalisa and offer prayers to Bajrang Bali, but they (Congress) do this during the election. They mentioned that in their manifesto, this is an example of stupidity," she said.

#WATCH | On Bajrang Dal-Bajrang Bali row during #KarnatakaElections, FM Sitharaman says, "We always read Hanuman Chalisa and offer prayers to Bajrang Bali, but they (Congress) do this during the election...They mentioned that in their manifesto, this is an example of stupidity." pic.twitter.com/J4Wxf4xSua — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

Also during the political campaigning in Karnataka for the assembly polls, the issue of Bajrang Dal took centre stage.

Karnataka Assembly election 2023

Polling on 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka began at 7 am on Wednesday, 10 May. A total of 2,615 candidates are in the fray.

The majority mark to form the government in Karnataka is 113 seats.

Voting is underway across 58,545 polling stations in 37,777 locations. A total 42,48,028 new voters have been registered to vote for the assembly elections.

As many as 5.3 crore general voters are going to cast their vote today.

