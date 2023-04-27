Karnataka Election 2023: Complaint against Amit Shah for his 'riots if Congress comes to power' remark

Ahead of Assembly elections in Karnataka, Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Dr Parmeshwar and DK Shivakumar have filed a police complaint against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders for allegedly making provocative statements, promoting enmity and hatred and maligning Opposition.

The complaint was filed at Bengaluru’s High Grounds police station, Surjewala informed on Twitter.

“Home Minister Amit Shah is obligated to uphold the law. Sadly, he himself is violating the law committing serious offences under the IPC and Representation of People’s Act by making false and misleading statements against the Congress and creating division and enmity,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar said, “Union Home Minister has said that if Congress comes to power then there will be communal rights. How can he say this? We have filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India on this.”

“Speech given by Amit Shah was shockingly riddled with flagrantly false statements aimed at tarnishing the image of Indian National Congress by levelling false and unfounded allegations, with a clear objective of trying to create an atmosphere of communal disharmony amongst the gathered crowd and the individuals viewing it on other media platforms,” read the complaint.

A video link of the alleged hate speech was also attached to the complaint which mentions sections like 153, 505 (2), 171G and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The ruling BJP is going all out to retain power in the state where principal opposition Congress is vying to unseat it even as the JD(S) remains an important player with just weeks to go for polling.

Karnataka will be voting on May 10 and the results will come out on May 13.

(With inputs from agencies)

