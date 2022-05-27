Karnataka: Dalit man killed over relationship with Muslim woman in Kalaburgi

Two people have been arrested in connection with the case According to the police, Kamble was allegedly killed on Wednesday by his girlfriend's relatives

A 25-year-old Dalit man was killed over an alleged relationship with a Muslim woman in Wadi town in Karnataka's Kalaburgi.

The victim has been identified as Vijay Kamble.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to the police, Kamble was allegedly killed on Wednesday by his girlfriend's relatives.

The two accused arrested in the case have been identified as Shahuddin and Nawaz, India Today reported.

The victim's mother told India Today that his girlfriend’s brother had threatened to cut off his head if he did not break off the relationship.

