Karnataka crisis: BJP leaders stage 'dharna' at Vidhana Soudha, claim Kumaraswamy has lost majority, demand resignation

Bengaluru: The BJP in Karnataka staged a 'dharna' at the Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who they claim has lost majority in the House after the resignation of 14 MLAs of the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance.

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa and other BJP leaders hold protest outside Vidhana Soudha. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/TxTqAUveIm — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

Several state BJP leaders, including former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa, took part in the protest led by state president B S Yeddyurappa in front of the Gandhi statue at the Vidhana Soudha.

Protesters raised slogans like "Down, down to the government that has lost the majority, down to CM who wants to stick on to the chair."

Later, Yeddyurappa and some other leaders are likely to meet Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan and are expected to request him to dismiss the coalition government that has "lost majority".

A delegation of BJP leaders is also expected to meet Speaker Ramesh Kumar.

The former chief minister has been holding a series of meetings with party leaders for the last couple of days regarding the ongoing political developments and BJP's plan of action.

BJP's protest comes a day after Congress leaders, including AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, staged a 'dharna' in front of the Gandhi statue, accusing the saffron party of trying to "destabilize" the state government by "undemocratic" means, using money and political power.

In a blow to the Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) government, the number of coalition MLAs who have resigned rose to 14, with the addition of R Roshan Baig Tuesday.

Of the 14 MLAs, 11 are from Congress and three from JD(S).

The ruling coalition faces the threat of losing its majority if the resignations of the rebel MLAs are accepted.

The coalition's total strength is 116 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37 and BSP-1), besides the speaker.

With the support of the two independents, who Monday resigned from the ministry, the BJP has 107 MLAs in the 224-member House, where the half-way mark is 113.

If the resignations of the 14 MLAs are accepted, the coalition's tally will be reduced to 102. The speaker has a vote. Monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature would begin from 12 July.

