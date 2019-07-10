Karnataka LIVE news and updates: Political crisis to spill to SC today as rebel MLAs complain against Speaker's reluctance to accept resignations

Karnataka LATEST news and updates: Karnataka political crisis likely to shift to the Supreme Court today with the rebel MLAs planning to move the court, complaining against Speaker's reluctance to accept their resignation. Matter likely to be mentioned before the CJI today.
As the Karnataka political crisis continued to unravel on Tuesday, ten of the rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs staying in a Mumbai hotel wrote to Mumbai Police ahead of the scheduled visits by Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and state minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday. They have written to the Mumbai police commissioner expressing fears of a threat to their lives during the visits.
Mumbai Police issued a statement saying that Shivakumar "will not be allowed" inside the hotel premises, even as the minister expressed confidence about being able to meet the dissenting MLAs.
Shivakumar, who reached the city on Wednesday morning, said, "Let Mumbai Police or any other force be deployed. Let them do their duty. We've come to meet our friends. We were born together in politics, we will die together in politics. They are our party men. We have come to meet them."
He added, "I've booked a room here. My friends are staying here. There has been a small problem, we've to hold negotiations. We can't go for a divorce immediately. There is no question of threatening, we love and respect each other." Shivakumar was later escorted away from the hotel, ANI reported.
Shivakumar arrived in Mumbai accompanied by JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda. The Maharashtra state reserve police force and the Riot Control Police have been deployed outside the hotel.
The letter, which was signed by 10 MLAs, said they have heard that Kumaraswamy, Shivkumar and others are "going to storm the hotel premises" they are staying in and they feel threatened by this. The letter stated that the MLAs were not willing to meet the two leaders and wanted the police not to allow them to enter the hotel premises.
The signatories of the letter are Shivram Hebbar, Pratap Gowda Patil, BC Patil, Byrati Basavraj, ST Somshekar, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Gopalaiyya, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda and Mahesh Kumutali.
The copies of the letter have been marked to Zone 10 deputy commissioner of police, senior inspector of Powai police station and the management of the hotel they are staying in.
Not interested in meeting Shivakumar: Rebel MLAs
"We are not interested in meeting him (DK Shivakumar). No one from BJP is here to meet us, Rebel Karnataka Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi told reporters on Wednesday.
'I have other rooms,' says DK Shivakumar after Renaissance Hotel cancels his booking
"They should be proud of a customer like me. I love Mumbai. I love this hotel. Let them cancel. I have other rooms also," he said.
Rebel MLAs say they have faith in Shivakumar but can't meet him now
"We've faith in him but there is a reason we have taken this step. Friendship, love&affection are on one side, with gratitude and respect we request him to understand why we cannot meet him today." Rebel Congress leader B Basavaraj told ANI.
'Sabotage by central govt,' alleges KC Venugopal
AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said, “I cant understand why they are blocking Shivakumar. This clearly shows that BJP is trying to destabilize the govt. These MLAs have not left the Congress, Shivakumar is only there to meet his colleagues. These are sincere congressmen. They should return at the earliest. The country has never witnessed such sabotage by the central government.”
'Their heart is beating to meet me': DK Shivakumar hopeful of speaking to MLAs
DK Shivakumar’s booking at Hotel Renaissance in Mumbai was cancelled. However, he remained positive about resolving the issues with the rebel MLAs. “I am expecting a call from the MLAs. Their heart is beating to meet me. They will either have to meet me here or else they will have to come to Bengaluru," he said.
K'taka rebel MLAs move SC against Speaker, pleas to be listed tomorrow before CJI
The rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday against the Karnataka Assembly Speaker alleging that KR Ramesh Kumar has failed in his constitutional duty and he is wrongfully not accepting their resignations. The matter was mentioned before CJI Ranjan Gogoi.
The apex court took note of the submission of rebel MLAs and said that it will see whether their pleas can be listed tomorrow.
Rebel MLAs hit out at DK Shivakumar, call him a 'liar'; Shivalinge Gowda blames BJP
Rebel Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi lashed out at DK Shivakumar saying that he is "lying". "He is doing drama. We had informed him earlier that we don't want to meet him. We have only resigned from our posts and not from Congress. What does he mean that he is our friend? This has been going on for over a year, where was he then?”
Meanwhile, JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda said that it was the hotel management which denied them entry. Gowda further claimed, "R Ashok and Bopaiah came here last night and arranged everything. BJP is in power here, BJP wants to come to power in Karnataka. They are trying from a year. We don't know what they have offered to the MLAs."
BJP to hold dharna outside Vidhan Soudha
BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa said that BJP workers and leaders will protest against the Congress-JD(S) coalition outside the Vidhan Soudha today.
Narayan Gowda's supporters protest outside Renaissance Hotel
Even as Shivakumar tried to explain that he here to only talk to his "friends", supporters of JD(S) leader Narayan Gowda protested outside Renaissance hotel and raised slogans of "Go back, Go back" as he arrived at the hotel.
KC Venugopal confident of overcoming crisis
AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal said, "Congress is not in a difficult position. It is strong enough to deal with this situation. It's unfortunate that some people doing this but we will handle."
MLAs write to Mumbai Police, police to stop DK Shivakumar from entering hotel
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has said that DK Shivakumar will not be allowed inside the hotel and will be stopped before the gates of the hotel.
Rebel MLAs write letter to Mumbai police commissioner fearing threat to life
Ten rebel MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) combine have written to the Mumbai police commissioner expressing fears of a threat to their lives during visits of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Wednesday. The letter stated that the MLAs were not willing to meet the two leaders and wanted the police not to allow them to enter the hotel premises. The letter signed by 10 MLAs said they have heard that Kumaraswamy, Shivkumar and others are going to storm the hotel premises they are staying in and they feel threatened by this.
DK Shivakumar says 'we are here to say hello to our friends'
On reaching Mumbai, Congress' key troubleshooter DK Shivakumar said, "We have come to meet our friends...are bound by politics. They are our party men. I don't care if Mumbai Police or CRPF have been deployed, let them do their duty. We are here to say hello to our leaders."
Rebel MLAs adamant on resignation
The rebel MLAs, however, appeared undeterred by the Congress's disqualification threat and said there was no question of them withdrawing resignations. "There is no question of us withdrawing the resignation. We have resigned voluntarily and have not indulged in any anti-party activity," Congress MLA ST Somasekhar told reporters on Tuesday.
DK Shivakumar reaches Mumbai, stopped from entering hotel where MLAs are staying
Amid the ongoing political drama in Karnataka, Congress minister DK Shivakumar and JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda landed in Mumbai and headed to the hotel where the rebel MLAs have been camping. However, they were denied entry by the Mumbai Police.
In view of heightened tensions, Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force and Riot Control Police have been deployed outside the hotel