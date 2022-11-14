Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar appears before ED in National Herald money laundering case
This is the second time that the federal agency is recording DK Shivakumar's statement in a case that has been registered under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)
New Delhi: Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Monday again appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi for questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.
DK Shivakumar said,” ED once again summoned me on the Young India issue. I sent some papers to them. I feel that they’re still not satisfied. They had summoned me, I couldn’t participate that day since I had a prescheduled massive program. Today they called me again.”
“There’s nothing to hide. Whatever we’ve given for charitable work, we have given. We’re also in public life. There is nothing wrong. Not only me, but many well-wishers of Young India gave them, “said Shivakumar.
He was last questioned by the ED in the case last month after which he told reporters outside the agency’s office on A P J Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi that he was asked “a lot of questions” about Young Indian, the company that owns National Herald, his family members, and institutions linked to him.
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal have been questioned by the ED over the last few months in the National Herald money laundering case.
The Gandhis are the majority shareholders of Young Indian.
