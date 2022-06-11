Karnataka CM Bommai holds high-level meet with police, directs precautionary measures in state to maintain law, order

Talking to reporters in Hubballi, the Karnataka chief minister said that situation in the state is peaceful. He said, instructions have been given to the police to deploy the forces in sensitive areas

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai held a high-level meeting with top police officials on Saturday against the backdrop of violent protest in certain parts of India in connection with alleged "controversial" remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

During the meeting, Bommai said he has directed police to take all precautions to maintain law and order in Karnataka.

"A high-level meeting has been held with police top brass in the state to take precautionary measures in the backdrop of violent incidents in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Friday protesting the alleged derogatory remarks about Prophet Mohammad," CM Bommai said.

The chief minister further said that he has spoken to Police Commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad and the SP of Dharwad to take appropriate measures.

Talking to reporters in Hubballi, the Karnataka chief minister said that situation in the state is peaceful. Instructions have been given to the police to deploy the forces in sensitive areas.

"Presently, the situation is peaceful in the state. The police have been instructed to deploy the forces in sensitive areas. The deployment of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) contingents is already on. I have spoken to Police Commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad and the SP of Dharwad to take appropriate measures," Bommai said.

The chief minister said that the police inspectors of all the police stations have been instructed to interact with community leaders of their respective areas to maintain peace and harmony.

