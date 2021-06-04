Earlier, the state government had postponed both SSLC and PUC second-year exams due to the surge in coronavirus cases

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Friday announced that the Class 10 examinations will be conducted in the third week of July, while there will be no exams for PUC second year students in the state.

The decision to conduct Class 10 exams was taken as these students didn't appear for Class 9 exams last year due to coronavirus .

While addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Suresh said, "We are not holding the PUC exams this year. The grading will be based on their performance at the district level assessment in the first pre-university examination. The second pre-university college students would be promoted to the next level."

Those appearing for the SSLC exams will have to sit for two papers - one would be a multiple-choice question on Maths, Science and Social Science, while the other one would be language.

Earlier, the state government had postponed both SSLC and PUC second-year exams due to the surge in coronavirus cases. The Class 12 papers were scheduled to begin from 24 May while Class 10 exams were slated to start from 21 June.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently cancelled the Class 12 examinations post which various other states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan followed the suit. These states have taken the non-examination route for Class 10 as well.

Currently, the CBSE is considering the evaluation criteria for Class 12 results and will arrive at a final decision in two weeks.