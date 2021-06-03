State education minister Varsha Gaikwad had earlier demanded a 'non-examination' route for Class 12 students and said the 'health and mental well-being of our children should be prioritised”

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently declared the cancellation of Class 12 examinations post which various states including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana followed the suit.

Today, (Thursday) 3 June, the Maharashtra government too has decided to cancel the Class 12 exams in view of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis across the state.

Recently, the Maharashtra education department had sent a proposal to the state disaster management authority (SDMA) suggesting the cancellation of Class 12 exams keeping in mind the health and safety of students. Today, the authority has approved the proposal.

An announcement will be made soon regarding the evaluation criteria for Class 12 students.

Demanding the "non-examination route" for Class 12 students on 1 June, the state education minister Varsha Gaikwad had shared, “There is no doubt that Std. XIIth exams are an important milestone in a student's life but given the current circumstances the health and mental well-being of our children should be prioritised”.

In view of the current status of the pandemic, projections that children are vulnerable to newer strains and the anxiety among them, the Maharashtra government had demanded that a "Non Examination Route" be considered for Std XIIth students.#cbseboardexams #CBSE #CBSEclass12 pic.twitter.com/cSVKrJWJxs — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) June 1, 2021



The Class 12 examinations were earlier slated to be held from 23 April.

The Maharashtra board had earlier cancelled the Class 10 board exams.

Later, it was announced that the results will be prepared on the basis of internal assessments and candidates' performance in Class 9.

The scorecards of Class 10 students are expected to be declared in June.

If any student will not be satisfied with his/her marks, the board will give them a chance to appear for the exams to be conducted once the COVID-19 situation improves in the state.

