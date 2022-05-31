Karnataka: Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai announces construction of 18 lakh homes under PMAY

Karnataka chief minister said that the prime minister launched these initiatives so that the working class and farmers of the nation could also lead a life of dignity and self-respect

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, during his interaction with the beneficiaries of centrally-sponsored welfare schemes on Tuesday announced the construction of about 18 lakh homes in the next three years under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

"The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana aims at ensuring a roof over the head for each family in the country, for which about 18 lakh homes would be built in Karnataka under the scheme in the next 3 years," he said.

Bommai also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, and Ayushman Bharat Yojana for the welfare of the marginalised section and said that his big heart beats for the welfare of the last man in the social order.

He said that the prime minister launched these initiatives so that the working class and farmers of the nation could also lead a life of dignity and self-respect.

"In the last 8 years, he has worked tirelessly for the social and economic upliftment of the marginalised sections," he added.

Stating that the funding for welfare programmes never reached the bottom segment, the chief minister added, "The welfare programmes should be formulated with a bottom to top approach. However, the funding should percolate from the top to bottom."

He further said that the Modi has completely changed the welfare programme funding system through the Direct Benefit Transfer system.

"No prime minister in the past could show the political courage to supply tap water to each household. Modi not only announced the project but also ensured that all the states are involved in its implementation," he added.

