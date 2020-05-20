Karnataka CET 2020: KEA identifies 75 new exam centres for KCET 2020; candidates can edit online application here kea.kar.nic.in till 22 May

Candidates appearing for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 will be able to edit their online application as well as change the examination centre from 20 to 22 May. The provision to make changes in the Karnataka CET 2020 online application form will open from 6 pm on 20 May (Wednesday).

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has identified 75 new examination centres to conduct CET and the list has been shared on the website. KEA has asked the students to verify the newly identified examination centres list and change their earlier place of CET 2020 "if they are interested."

Candidates can choose the centre closest to them. The decision has been taken for the convenience of students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The candidates can enter three examination places of their choice in the order of priority," KEA said. Students will be allotted the place based on the priority of the examination and the seat availability in the centre.

Candidates can change or modify the information furnished in the CET 2020 online application as per their eligibility, KEA added. To edit the online application form, candidates will have to log in to the official website of KCET and enter their user ID and password.

Karnataka (CET) 2020 will be held on 30 and 31 July.

The entrance test was earlier scheduled to be held between 22 and 24 April but was postponed due to nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Karnataka CET is held for determining the merit for admission to the first year of full-time courses for government share of seats in engineering, technology, B Pharma, 2nd year B Pharma, Pharma-D courses and farm science courses.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said that KCET 2020 will help students planning for admission into engineering colleges across the state.