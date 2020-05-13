Karnataka CET 2020 to be held on 30 and 31 July, says Deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan; exam was earlier scheduled for April

Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 will be held on 30 and 31 July. The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Wednesay.

KCET 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held between 22 and 24 April but was postponed due to nationwide lockdown imposed by the central government to restrict the spread of COVID-19.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the minister said that in a bid to maintain social distancing, KCET 2020 will be held in more exam centres than was planned earlier.

KCET is conducted by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). The examination is held for determining the merit for admission to the first year of full time courses for government share of seats in engineering, technology, B Pharma, 2nd year B Pharma, Pharma-D courses and farm science courses.

The Karnataka Examination Authority last week had extended the deadline for online applications for KCET 2020 to 18 May. Candidates can register themselves by visiting the website kea.kar.nic.in

Applicants can edit the online registration form from 20 to 22 May.

As per a report by The News Indian Express, Ashwath Narayan said that KCET 2020 will help students planning for admission into engineering colleges across the state which have about 62,000 seats.

He added that students are making good use of free coaching portal GetCETGo which was launched by the government to help them prepare for the examination.

A report by The Times of India mentioned the minister saying that the higher education academic year will commence from the first week of September.