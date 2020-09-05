Karnataka Board announces Class 10 re-evaluation results; check score at kseb.karnataka.gov.in

Students who have applied for re-evaluation can view their results by keying in their registration numbers and also download scanned copies of their answer sheets

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) today announced the Class 10 re-evaluation results on its official website.

According to a report in NDTV, students who have applied for the re-evaluation of answer sheets can view their results by using their registration numbers.

As per the report, students who were unsatisfied with the KSEEB SSLC results 2020 were able to apply for the scanned copies and re-evaluation marks scored in the exam. The scanned copies of answer booklets could be downloaded from the website of KSEEB using the challan numbers, registration numbers and providing the names of subject applied for.

The Karnataka board could not conduct all the papers of Class 10 in March due to coronavirus and the remaining papers were held in June.

Here's how to check Karnataka SSLC reevaluation results:

Candidates need to first visit the official Karnataka SSLC result website and on the designated space, insert registration numbers as mentioned in the KSEEB admission ticket. Once done, submit and access the re-evaluation results.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) had announced the Class 10 results on 10 August. The SSLC exams, which were slated to be held from 27 March to 9 April, had to be postponed due to coronavirus and were conducted between 25 June and 4 July. Around 8,48,203 students appeared for the exams at 2,879 centres across the state and the exams were conducted following COVID-19 protocols.

According to a report in The Times of India, this year, around 71.8 percent candidates had cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage of Karnataka SSLC exam however, decreased from 73.7 percent to 71.8 percent.