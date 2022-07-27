Karnataka: BJP Yuva Morcha member hacked to death

Nettaru owned a poultry shop, and while returning home after closing his shop, attackers came on a bike and attacked him

New Delhi: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death with lethal weapons by unidentified people on a bike in Bellare, Dakshina Kannada on Tudesday.

According to NDTV, Nettaru was killed in Sulia, and was the district secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha. He owned a poultry shop near Bellaray area. He was returning home when he was attacked.

The attackers came on a bike and attacked him with machate. The reason for the murder is still unknown, the police said.

According to ANI, after the incident, many BJP workers raised the slogans of "We want justice" and started protesting against the killing of Praveen Nettaru.

#WATCH | Karnataka: "We want justice" slogans raised by many BJP workers protesting against the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru. (Visuals from Bellare & Puttur in Dakshina Kannada) pic.twitter.com/troB6yCjjv — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed his deep condolences and assured to the family members that justice will be served soon. He tweeted, "the barbaric killing of party activist Praveen Nettaru from Sullia, Dakshina Kannada. The perpetrators of such a heinous act will be arrested soon & punished under the law. May Praveen's soul rest in peace."

ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕನ್ನಡ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆ ಸುಳ್ಯದ ನಮ್ಮ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತ ಪ್ರವೀಣ್ ನೆಟ್ಟಾರು ಅವರ ಬರ್ಬರ ಹತ್ಯೆ ಖಂಡನೀಯ. ಇಂಥ ಹೇಯಕೃತ್ಯ ಎಸಗಿರುವ ದುಷ್ಕರ್ಮಿಗಳನ್ನು ಶೀಘ್ರವಾಗಿ ಬಂಧಿಸಿ ಕಾನೂನಿನ ಅಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಶಿಕ್ಷಿಸಲಾಗುವುದು. ಪ್ರವೀಣ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ, ಈ ನೋವನ್ನು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ದೇವರು ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ಕರುಣಿಸಲಿ. ಓಂ ಶಾಂತಿಃ pic.twitter.com/kCk3W6hVc5 — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) July 26, 2022

The Bellare police have registered a case and the matter is under investigation.

