Mangaluru: Two persons from Dakshina Kannada district were arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettar, police said.

The accused, identified as Zakir (29) from Savanoor in Haveri district and Mohammed Shafiq (27) from Bellare, have "suspected links" with the Popular Front of India, according to a NDTV report.

Dakshin Kannada SP Rishikesh Bhagawan Sonawane said the arrests were made after interrogating 15 people in the case.

"We are probing the possibility of a Kerala registration number vehicle used in the incident," he added.

ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar, who visited Bellare and took stock of the situation, said the probe is underway from all angles.

"We are investigating those (PFI) links and also their motives," he added.

"Both had been taken into custody for questioning on Wednesday and were arrested today on the basis of evidence, More arrests could be made after interrogating them," the report quoted the ADGP as saying.

Kumar said six teams have been formed with the help of Mangaluru city police commissioner and Udupi police.

Praveen Nettar, 32, was hacked to death by unidentified motorbike-borne assailants at Bellare in Sullia taluk on Tuesday night. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader was running a broiler shop at Bellare near Puttur.

The killing led to tension and protests at several places in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday with instances of stone-pelting and police lathi-charge being reported.

