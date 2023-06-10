Karnataka: BJP launches helpline number to provide legal assistance to karyakartas registered under 'false cases'

The Karnataka unit of BJP has launched a helpline number to ensure that party workers do not get exploited in the Congress-run southern state.

By dialing the helpline number, party workers will be able to seek legal assistance for “false cases” registered against them by Congress.

The service has been started to assist the party workers to fight the police cases against them legally, Bengaluru South MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya said after launching the helpline.

The helpline number — 18003091907 — was launched against the “vindictive politics of the Congress government”, Surya said.

“Ever since the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government has taken over governance in Karnataka, attempts are being made to stifle the voice of the opposition, especially the karyakartas (workers) of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he added.

Recently, the government in Karnataka has been warning opposition parties to not make statements opposing the policies of the government or face legal or police actions.

“We have already witnessed two instances where our karyakartas have faced police brutality, police action for so much so as tweeting against the Chief Minister, having a caricature made against the Chief Minister and making it as their display picture on the WhatsApp,” the Surya alleged.

He also accused Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara of trying to “tackle” various cultural organisations inspired by the RSS with “brute force” in the coastal areas of the state.

“It appears that the Home Minister of Karnataka is directly taking orders from the PFI and is making these kinds of comments. We have seen in the past the brutal murder of BJP/RSS karyakartas by radical terrorist elements. The Congress party government then did not register proper FIRs, did not conduct investigations properly, diluted the FIRs filed, adulterated charge sheets were filed so that the perpetrators of those crimes be let free,” he claimed.

With inputs from agencies

