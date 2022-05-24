Karnataka: 7 dead, 26 injured after passenger bus collides with truck on Hubali-Dharwad bypass

Drivers of both the vehicles died on the spot. The injured were rushed to KIMS hospital in Hubli where they are undergoing treatment

At least seven people died and 26 others have been injured after a passenger bus collided with a lorry on the outskirts of Hubali city in Karnataka late on Monday night.

As per news agency ANI, drivers of both the vehicles died on the spot. The injured were rushed to KIMS hospital in Hubli where they are undergoing treatment.

Police said that the passenger bus was enroute Kolhapur from Bengaluru when it collided with a lorry going towards Dharwad around 12:30 am and 1 am. The accident occurred when the speeding bus was overtaking a tractor at Hubali-Dharwad Bypass road and collided with a truck.

Police said that an FIR has been registered in the incident and verification of identities of those killed in the accident was underway.

Further investigation into the bus and truck collision in Karnataka's Hubli is underway.

