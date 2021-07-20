Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 declared: Check scores at karreuslts.nic.in, krresults.nic.in, and dpe.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka government has declared the Pre-University Certificate (PUC II) or Class 12 results today, 20 July. The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) revealed the results for Class 12 at 4:00 pm via a press conference that was headed by primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar.

Students, who were waiting for their results, can now check their scores by visiting the official website http://karresults.nic.in/.

During the press meet, Kumar updated that the results have been decided on the formula or policy based on 45 percent from Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), 45 percent taken from I PU, and 10 percent from II PU.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 LIVE News Updates

Other than the Karnataka 2nd PUC results, Class 12 grades for the repeaters have also been declared. However, the state government had earlier informed that repeaters and private candidates will be promoted without exams. They would be evaluated on the basis of criteria developed by the board.

To access the Karnataka Class 12 results, students need to log in to the website using their registration number and date of birth.

Students can follow these simple steps to check and download Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website http://karresults.nic.in/

Step 2: Candidates will have to click on the result link that reads “PUC Results announced on 20/07/2021”

Step 3: On the new page, log in using the registration number and date of birth

Step 3: Soon after logging in, the scorecards will be displayed on the screen. Check it

Step 4: Save and download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 for future use or reference

Here’s the direct link: http://karresults.nic.in/indexpuc_2021.asp

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the state government had cancelled the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams.

This year, a total of 3,35,138 boys and 3,31,359 girls had registered themselves for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam. Out of the total, 1,95,650 students passed with distinction and around 1,47,055 students got second class in the examination.

Those candidates who are unhappy with the results can apply for the specific examination again, as and when the situation gets back to normal, DPUE explained.