Karnataka 2nd PUC Result: KSEEB to declare scores of Class 12 exam at 4 pm today; check pue.kar.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result: Class 12 students can also download their results by visiting karresults.nic.in

The results of the Class 12 exams will be declared by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on Tuesday, 20 July at 4 pm. The pre-university course (PUC) or Class 12 examination is conducted by KSEEB.

This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Karnataka II PUC exams were cancelled. The government also released an alternative assessment criteria to assign marks to students. However, the SSLC exams or Class 10 exams are scheduled to be conducted.

Steps to download the Karnataka II PUC results:

Step 1: Visit the website pue.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Class 12 /Karnataka II PUC results'

Step 3: Enter your credentials to view your results

Step 4: The Karnataka II PUC results will be displayed. Download it

Step 5: Take a print out of the results and save it for future reference

Karnataka class 12 students can also download their results by visiting karresults.nic.in and following the aforementioned steps.

Along with the PUC results, the department is also going to declare the results of repeaters in Class 12. There will also be an opportunity given to the students to appear for an offline exam after the results are declared. Those Karnataka II PUC students who are not satisfied with their results can take this opportunity.

Last year performance:

In 2020, the overall pass percentage of the board was 69.20 percent. As many as 5,56,267 students had appeared for the Karnataka II PUC exams last year.