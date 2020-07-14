Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 pass percentage: 69.2% students clear exams; check scores on karresults.nic.in

Students can check their Karnataka 2nd PUC results on the board's official website karresults.nic.in. The candidates can also check the result via Umang app.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 pass percentage | Of the 5.95 lakh students who appeared for the Class 12 exams, 69.2 percent passed this year in the board examination conducted by the Department of Pre-University Examination, Karnataka.

Among streams, Science students recorded 76.2 pass percentage, while 65.52 percent students from Commerce and 41.27 students from Arts cleared the exam, according to reports.

Follow LIVE Updates on Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020

Girls outperformed boys, with 68.73 percent of the female students passing the exam as compared to the boys, who registered a pass percentage of 54.73.

Students are advised to download their scorecard for future reference after checking their Karnataka 2nd PUC exam result online as all schools are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Steps to check Karnataka PUC result 2020 on karresults.nic.in

Step 1: Go to the official website - karresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click the link that says '2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka'

Step 3: The online KAR PUC result 2020 window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter your registration number in the appropriate field

Step 5: Hit on the 'Submit' button and your 2nd PUC result Karnataka 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Last year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 61.73 percent. Among streams, Science students had recorded 66.58 pass percentage, Commerce had 66.39 and Arts had 50.53.

Girls had outscored boys in the Karnataka PUC result 2019 with 68.2 percent. While the pass percentage among boys was at 55 percent.

Earlier, the department had declared the PUC 1 results in May, 2020, in which around 6.53 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam.

Passing criteria

To pass the PUC exam, students need to secure 35 percent aggregate marks. Students will need to score a minimum of 70 marks in the language papers, while 30 marks each in individual subjects for a total of 210 out of 600 marks.

In 2019, the overall pass percentage in the Karnataka PUC-II result was at 61.73 per cent. The Department of Pre University Examination, Karnataka announces the results of Pre University Certification Examination (PUC II).