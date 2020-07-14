2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka DECLARED LIVE Updates: 69.2% students pass board exam; check scores at kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka DECLARED LIVE Updates: A total of 6.75 lakh students appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams, the results of which were announced by the education minister at the press conference on Tuesday at 11.30 pm

Auto refresh feeds

The Department of Pre-University Examination, Karnataka, will declare the results of Class 12 board exam today (Tuesday, 14 July) at around 11.30 am. Students can check their results at Karnataka board's official website at karresults.nic.in.

Step 1: Go to the official website - karresults.nic.in Step 2: On the home page, click the link that says '2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka' Step 3: The online KAR PUC result 2020 window will appear on the screen Step 4: Enter your registration number in the appropriate field Step 5: Hit on the 'Submit' button and your 2nd PUC result Karnataka 2020 will be displayed on the screen

To pass the PUC exam, students need to secure 35 percent aggregate marks. Students will need to score a minimum of 70 marks in the language papers, while 30 marks each in individual subjects for a total of 210 out of 600 marks.

Due to heavy traffic, students might be unable to check their scores on the official website. In such case, follow the given steps to access your PUC score using SMS service.

Last year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 61.73 percent. Among streams, Science students had recorded 66.58 pass percentage, Commerce had 66.39 and Arts had 50.53.

The next session for these students is expected to begin by August while, fresh admissions and sessions will begin from September, 2020. Earlier, the sessions would usually be started by July.

The press conference on 2nd PUC result will begin at 11.30 am. The result will be available at the official websites karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in after 12 pm.

Students who have appeared in Karnataka 2nd PUC, will be able to check their Class 12 scores online at the official websites: karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in, and pue.kar.nic.in.

Step 4: Download and take its print out for future reference.

Step 1: On the homepage, click on the link for Karnataka 2020 PUC result

The results of Karnataka Pre-University Education (PUE) or Class 12 exam has been declared on Tuesday (14 July). A total of 5.95 lakh students who had appeared in the Class 12 exams can check their results through the website- karresults.nic.in.

Due to heavy traffic, students might be unable to check their scores on the official website. In such case, follow the given steps to access your PUC score using SMS service.

The result will be available at the official websites karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in after 12 pm.

A total of 6,75,277 students appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams, the results of which were announced by the education minister at the press conference on Tuesday at 11.30 pm

According to media reports, Science students have recorded 76.2 pass percentage in the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2020 exam. While, in Commerce, 65.52 percent students cleared the board exam.

This year, students have performed better in the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam than last year by recording an overall pass percentage of 69.2. Whereas, the Class 12 students recorded 61.73 percent in 2019.

The official websites of Karnataka board - karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in, and pue.kar.nic.in - are currently unresponsive due to heavy traffic. But students can log in to the alternative websites to check their scores.

This year, girls have performed than boys in the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam, according to NDTV . The pass percentage among girls is 68.73 percent compared to 54.73 percent scored by boys.

Karnataka colleges will not display the results of 2nd PUC exam on the notice boards due to coronavirus crisis. When the 1st PUC result was released, colleges were asked not to display the result on their notice boards to avoid crowding during the outbreak.

Students can check their Karnataka 2nd PUC results on the board's official website karresults.nic.in . The candidates can also check the result via Umang app.

Of the 5.95 lakh students who appeared for the Class 12 exams, 69.2 percent passed this year in the board examination conducted by the Department of Pre-University Examination, Karnataka.

Among districts, Udupi emerged the best-performing region, where the pass percentage among students was at 90.71 percent, according to News18.

Due to heavy traffic, students might be unable to check their scores on the official website. In such case, follow the given steps to access your PUC score using SMS service.

The result will be available at the official websites karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in after 12 pm.

A total of 6,75,277 students appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams, the results of which were announced by the education minister at the press conference on Tuesday at 11.30 pm

According to media reports, Science students have recorded 76.2 pass percentage in the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2020 exam. While, in Commerce, 65.52 percent students cleared the board exam.

This year, students have performed better in the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam than last year by recording an overall pass percentage of 69.2. Whereas, the Class 12 students recorded 61.73 percent in 2019.

The official websites of Karnataka board - karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in, and pue.kar.nic.in - are currently unresponsive due to heavy traffic. But students can log in to the alternative websites to check their scores.

This year, girls have performed than boys in the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam, according to NDTV . The pass percentage among girls is 68.73 percent compared to 54.73 percent scored by boys.

Karnataka colleges will not display the results of 2nd PUC exam on the notice boards due to coronavirus crisis. When the 1st PUC result was released, colleges were asked not to display the result on their notice boards to avoid crowding during the outbreak.

Students can check their Karnataka 2nd PUC results on the board's official website karresults.nic.in . The candidates can also check the result via Umang app.

Of the 5.95 lakh students who appeared for the Class 12 exams, 69.2 percent passed this year in the board examination conducted by the Department of Pre-University Examination, Karnataka.

Among districts, Udupi emerged the best-performing region, where the pass percentage among students was at 90.71 percent, according to News18.

2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka DECLARED LATEST Updates| A total of 6.75 lakh students appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams, the results of which were announced by the education minister at the press conference on Tuesday at 11.30 pm

To pass the PUC exam, students need to secure 35 percent aggregate marks. A minimum of 70 marks in the language papers and 30 marks each in individual subjects is required.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 will be announced today (Tuesday, 14 July). The results will be uploaded on karresults.nic.in at around 11.30 am.

According to reports, students will also receive their results via SMS at 11.30 am. Over 5.95 lakh students had registered for the Karnataka PUC exams.

Earlier, the state education minister S Suresh had said that the results of the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2020 is expected to be released around 20 July or the last week of July 2020.

The minister clarified the change in date on his Twitter account. He wrote, "Many students are calling me to know whether Second PUC results will be announced today. I once again inform all that Second PUC results will come out around 20 July."

Many students are calling me to know whether Second PUC results will be announced Today. I once again inform all that Second PUC results will come out around 20th July. — S.Suresh Kumar, Minister - Govt of Karnataka (@nimmasuresh) July 9, 2020

According to a report in The Times of India, the Karnataka Board had earlier announced that results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exam (SSLC) will be released by the first week of August and the results of the second pre-university (2ndn PUC) will be declared by July last week.

As per a report in Times Now, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had announced on 29 June, "We are trying to get the SSLC results out by the first week of August. The PUC results will be out in the last week of July."

The report added that Karnataka was one of the states which conducted the Board exams despite the opposition and protests due to health risks the exams posed. The minister for education himself carried out the inspection of many centres, but news of students getting infected with coronavirus did emerge twice.

This year, the 2nd PUC results were delayed as the English exam was postponed due to the nationwide lockdown in March. Exams were rescheduled for 18 June.