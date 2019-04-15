Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2019: KSEEM to declare Class 12 scores today; visit kseeb.kar.nic.in to check

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2019 | The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEM) will declare the 2nd Pre-University Examination 2019 results on Monday, 15 April. The results are expected to be announced by noon.

Students who appeared for the 2nd PUC exams, held between 1 March and 18 March, can check their scores on the official websites — karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

The link for the scores will be activated once the board declares the results. Candidates need to submit their registration number to check their marks.

Over 6 lakh students had registered for the 2nd PUC exam this year, while 8 lakh students had appeared for the SSLC exam. Candidates need to secure an aggregate of 35 percent to clear the PUC exam.

Last year, the Karnataka board had declared the results for Class 12 students on 30 April.

To check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results, students can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official websites — karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'Karnataka PUC Result 2019' on the home page

Step 3: Enter your credentials, such as your registration number, and click 'Submit'

Step 4: Your results will appear on the window that opens

Step 5: Download your results and take a print out for future reference

