Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2019 Date: KSEEM to declare Class 12 scores tomorrow on kseeb.kar.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2019 Date | The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEM) will declare the 2nd Pre-University Examination 2019 results on Monday, 15 April. The results are expected to be announced by noon.

Students who appeared for the 2nd PUC exams, held between 1 and 18 March, can check their results on the official websites — karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

Speaking to The Times of India, PU education director C Shikha said the 2nd PUC 2019 scores will be announced on 15 April at the office at 11 am and students can check the same on the official websites after 12 pm.

The link for the scores will be activated once the board declares the results. Candidates need to submit their registration number to check their marks.

Over 6 lakh students had registered for the 2nd PUC exam this year, while 8 lakh students had appeared for the SSLC exam. Candidates need to secure an aggregate of 35 percent to clear the PUC exam.

The Karnataka board had declared the 2018 results for class 12 students on 30 April.

To check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results, students can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official websites — karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'Karnataka PUC Result 2019' on the home page

Step 3: Enter your credentials, such as your registration number, and hit 'Submit'

Step 4: Your results will appear on the window that opens

Step 5: Download your results and take a print out for future reference

