Bengaluru: A new circular has been issued by the Karnataka government to all Arabic schools in the state. The state education department wants to assess if the Arabic schools registered under it are implementing formal education as per direction.

Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh today said that in a recently conducted survey it was found that majority of Arabic schools aren’t following whatever is prescribed by the the state education department.

“We asked Assistant Commissioner to review it and will take action after getting reports,” he said.

Arabic schools in Karnataka don’t have proper standard of education

Nagesh said that there are around 200 Arabic schools registered with Karnataka Education Board. “We received complaints that students of these schools aren’t capable of competing with students of other schools as they don’t have a proper standard of education,” he added.

He further said that the complaints even stated that the Arabic schools are not proper.

Nagesh said that Arabic schools in the state must adhere to rules and regulations prescribed by the Karnataka government.

Action against Arabic schools in Karnataka

The state education minister claimed that the children studying in the Arabic schools in Karnataka are not being taught properly. “A majority of the schools do not follow the right syllabus and don’t follow what is prescribed by the school education department. We’re taking action so that these students are prepared and are able to compete with other students,” he added.

Nagesh said that the state has 106 government-aided and 80 private Arabic schools. “They are not teaching based on the textbook of the Department of Education. Work should be done to give children language skills,” he said.

27,000 children take admission to Arabic schools every year

The Karnataka education minister said that around 27,000 children are admitted to Arabic schools every year.

The education department spends nearly Rs 25 crore annually on nearly 200 Arabic schools in the state.

Nagesh said that there is an allegation that many of these schools are not giving importance to teaching Kannada, English, math and science subjects which is making them unfit to compete with others academically.

