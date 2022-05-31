The Karim's near Old Delhi's Jama Masjid was established in 1913 by Haji Karimuddin, the son of a royal chef in the court of the last Mughal ruler, Bahadur Shah Zafar. The eatery is in a legal battle with Mumbai-based Kareem Dhanani, who runs 41 restaurants across the world with a similar name

The Delhi High Court on Monday restrained Mumbai-based businessman Kareem Dhanani from opening any more eateries with names similar to the famous Delhi-based Mughlai food chain, Karim’s.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the court has directed Dhanani, who runs 41 restaurants across India, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Canada, to issue public notices in newspapers stating that his restaurant chain is not associated with popular Delhi-based Karim’s, which has been in existence since 1913.

What is the Karim vs Kareem row?

The trademark battle between the two eateries was started by Karim Hotel Private Limited, which is the proprietor of the well-known Mughali eatery in Delhi by the name of Karim’s.

The Old Delhi restaurant chain holds the rights to trademark “KARIM/KARIM’S/KAREEM”.

Karim’s is known for its authentic Mughlai food and has had its flagship restaurant near Jamia Masjid in Delhi since 1913.

Karim’s filed a suit in February alleging that Kareem Dhanani was using an identical mark ‘Kareem’s’ for his eateries and sought a permanent injunction against the alleged infringement, The Indian Express reported.

Karim’s argued before the court that its founder hailed from a line of royal cooks in the Mughal court and developed a line of cuisine popularly known as Mughlai food.

The High Court bench headed by Justice Pratibha M Singh ordered that the Defendant (Dhanani) “shall also ensure that in the restaurants run by him or by his franchises, no representation is made to the customers that the Defendant is associated with the Plaintiff – KARIM/KARIM’S/KAREEM Restaurant from Jama Masjid or Delhi”.

The court also ordered Dhanani that all the advertisements and promotional materials and menus should carry a prominent disclaimer saying, “No connection with KARIM’S Jama Masjid/Delhi”.

The interim stay will continue till 8 August, which is the next date of hearing before the court.

Karim’s legacy

According to the Hindustan Times, the Karim’s family attributes their culinary lineage to Mohammad Awaiz, a chef in the royal court of the last Mughal emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar.

The royal chef, once out of job after the king was expelled to Rangoon, settled in Ghaziabad and started teaching his culinary skills and secrets to his son, Haji Karimuddin.

Around 1911, Karimuddin returned to the imperial city and set up a food stall. Within two years, he made enough money to open a restaurant.

The food empire that was just starting to take shape was fortified by his son, Haji Nooruddin, who along with his four sons took the authentic Mughali taste to different corners of the country.

The original Jama Masjid outlet receives foodies from across the city and foreign tourists on a daily basis who ask for some of the restaurant’s iconic dishes including paya, nahari, burra kabab, qorma and kabab. The food chain is largely run by grandsons of Karimuddin.



With inputs from agencies

