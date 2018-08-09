Kanwariyas vandalise police vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr; police file FIR against 58 people

A new video of a group of Kanwariyas attacking a police vehicle in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning has emerged, hours after some Kanwariyas vandalised a car in Delhi on Tuesday.

A video of the incident shows around 50-60 Kanwariyas attacking the police vehicle, smashing the windows and a police officer trying to control the crowd in the Bugrasi Narsena police station area of Bulandshahr.

#BREAKING | An altercation happened between two groups of kanwarias, leading to incident. Some have been arrested and situation is under control: Praveen Kumar, Uttar Pradesh Police | #KanwariaMenace pic.twitter.com/cVOyH0G49y — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 9, 2018

“There was a clash between a person identified as Pappu, who lives in the locality at his maternal uncle’s place, and another group over personal enmity. In the clash, he called his Kanwariya friends to help him out. As soon as a police team reached the spot, they all attacked the vehicle as well the policemen,” said station officer (SO) at the Bugrasi Narsena police station, Anil Kumar to The Indian Express. Following the incident, an FIR was registered against 8 named and 50 unidentified Kanwariyas.

On Wednesday, the Additional Director General of Uttar Pradesh police (Meerut zone) showered rose petals on the yatris from a helicopter, causing an uproar on social media. In a video, Prashant Kumar was seen taking a bunch of petals and showering it from the helicopter. Incidentally, chief minister Yogi Adityanath was seen doing the same earlier this month.

Prashant Kumar defended his gesture, saying it should not be given a religious hue. "No religious angle should be given to this; flowers are used to welcome people. The administration respects all religions and actively takes part, even in Gurupurab, Eid, Bakrid or Jain festivals," he said.

Kanwar pilgrims are devotees of Shiva. Each year, around this time of the year, scores of these devotees from across India commence their pilgrimage on foot on the first day of the Hindu month of Saavan. They carry pots filled with water from the river Ganga on their shoulders, and empty them at Shiva temples. However, over the last few years, some of them have come under criticism for allegedly creating a ruckus on roads during their journey.

With inputs from ANI